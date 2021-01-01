Blind date: ‘He reminded me of this kid I went to high school with’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.
MAX H.: 26 / technical success associate
His hobbies: Hosting game nights
Last thing he read: So You Want to Be a Wizard by Diane Duane
GILLIAN D.: 25 / freelance classical double bassist
Her perfect Saturday: Game night with friends
First thing people notice in her home: The absurd amount of cheese and plants
7 P.M. VIDEO DATE, BRIGHTON AND DEDHAM
THE SET-UP
Max Normally, I would put on cologne and/or have a mint, but for a virtual date, that’s not necessary.
Gillian I had a glass of wine to make it seem like a normal date.
Max She was definitely cute. While she did not look like the kind of girl I usually go out with, she was definitely the kind I would be more than happy to date.
Gillian He reminded me of this kid I went to high school with, and for a second I was like OMG is that him?! I read strongly into first impressions, so I was pretty able to tell that there wouldn’t be a romantic spark.
NEW DEAL
Max Gillian seemed perfectly relaxed and ready to start talking. I enjoyed listening about her work managing wine and cheese shops, since we both enjoy trying new, fine drinks. I’m really into board and card games, which she likes, but I don’t think she’s as into them as I am.
Gillian He likes Harry Potter, likes to read. . . . We talked about reading and board games a lot.
Max It was interesting to listen about her life as a double bassist musician, and what exactly a double bass is.
Gillian It’s sometimes hard to jibe with people who aren’t involved in the creative world because it’s such a big part of your life.
Max I ordered salt and pepper shrimp with chicken fried rice from Blue Orchid in Westwood. The food was tasty, but somewhat greasy.
Gillian I got this delicious truffle ravioli with eggplant and a caprese salad from Piattini. The portions were small (but mighty).
Max There were no deal breakers. My main deal breakers are smoking cigarettes, lack of a work ethic, refusing to think, and not caring about other people.
Gillian Because on my end there wasn’t any flirting happening, it was like meeting someone on a long train ride and chatting with them to make the trip more enjoyable.
NO DICE
Max We talked a lot but didn’t have quite as much in common as I’d expect. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. I know lots of couples who don’t share all of their interests.
Gillian I’m not great at ending dates when they’re not virtual, so I didn’t have a suave way of doing so. My roommate and I are currently watching a bunch of series, [including] Harry Potter. I was able to make a smooth exit by saying “my roommate and I are going to finish [one of our series tonight] . . . I’ve got a schedule to keep!” I waved and pressed end. It felt a lot more natural in the moment but now I’m like, Ooof that sounds rough.
SECOND DATE?
Max I would be up for another date.
Gillian No, but I hope he finds his person.
POST-MORTEM
Max / B-
Gillian / B-