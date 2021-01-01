Blind date: ‘He reminded me of this kid I went to high school with’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

His hobbies: Hosting game nights

Last thing he read: So You Want to Be a Wizard by Diane Duane

GILLIAN D.: 25 / freelance classical double bassist

Her perfect Saturday: Game night with friends

First thing people notice in her home: The absurd amount of cheese and plants

7 P.M. VIDEO DATE, BRIGHTON AND DEDHAM

THE SET-UP

Max Normally, I would put on cologne and/or have a mint, but for a virtual date, that’s not necessary.

Advertisement

Gillian I had a glass of wine to make it seem like a normal date.

Max She was definitely cute. While she did not look like the kind of girl I usually go out with, she was definitely the kind I would be more than happy to date.

Gillian He reminded me of this kid I went to high school with, and for a second I was like OMG is that him?! I read strongly into first impressions, so I was pretty able to tell that there wouldn’t be a romantic spark.

NEW DEAL

Max Gillian seemed perfectly relaxed and ready to start talking. I enjoyed listening about her work managing wine and cheese shops, since we both enjoy trying new, fine drinks. I’m really into board and card games, which she likes, but I don’t think she’s as into them as I am.

Gillian He likes Harry Potter, likes to read. . . . We talked about reading and board games a lot.

Max It was interesting to listen about her life as a double bassist musician, and what exactly a double bass is.

Gillian It’s sometimes hard to jibe with people who aren’t involved in the creative world because it’s such a big part of your life.

Advertisement

Max I ordered salt and pepper shrimp with chicken fried rice from Blue Orchid in Westwood. The food was tasty, but somewhat greasy.

Gillian I got this delicious truffle ravioli with eggplant and a caprese salad from Piattini. The portions were small (but mighty).

Max There were no deal breakers. My main deal breakers are smoking cigarettes, lack of a work ethic, refusing to think, and not caring about other people.

Gillian Because on my end there wasn’t any flirting happening, it was like meeting someone on a long train ride and chatting with them to make the trip more enjoyable.

NO DICE

Max We talked a lot but didn’t have quite as much in common as I’d expect. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. I know lots of couples who don’t share all of their interests.

Gillian I’m not great at ending dates when they’re not virtual, so I didn’t have a suave way of doing so. My roommate and I are currently watching a bunch of series, [including] Harry Potter. I was able to make a smooth exit by saying “my roommate and I are going to finish [one of our series tonight] . . . I’ve got a schedule to keep!” I waved and pressed end. It felt a lot more natural in the moment but now I’m like, Ooof that sounds rough.

SECOND DATE?

Max I would be up for another date.

Advertisement

Gillian No, but I hope he finds his person.

POST-MORTEM

Max / B-

Gillian / B-