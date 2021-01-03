‘It was a bald, bald-faced, bold abuse of power’: Harris, Democratic politicians condemn Trump’s phone call to Ga. secretary of state

On Sunday, while advocating for Democratic candidates campaigning for Georgia’s Senate seats, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris slammed Trump.

Questions of possible legal repercussions against Trump for his queries were posed by experts , and Democratic politicians publicly criticized the conversation.

Democrats swiftly criticized the phone call in which President Trump asked Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes that would ensure Trump’s win in the state in the presidential election against Joe Biden.

“Have y’all heard about that recorded conversation? It was most certainly the voice of desperation,” she said in Savannah, Georgia. “It was a bald, bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the president of the United States.”

Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic candidate, called out his opponent, Republican Kelly Loeffler, for her silence.

“[Loeffler] has a responsibility to speak out against these unsubstantiated claims of fraud, defend Georgia’s elections, and to put Georgia ahead of herself. But she hasn’t. And she never will,” he wrote on Twitter.

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, who is running against Republican Sen. David Perdue to represent Georgia in the Senate, called the president’s actions an “attack on our democracy.”

“When the president of the United States calls up Georgia’s election officials and tries to intimidate them to change the result of the election, to disenfranchise Georgia voters, to disenfranchise Black voters in Georgia who delivered this state for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, that is a direct attack on our democracy,” he said.

New York senator and minority leader Chuck Schumer took to Twitter to ask Sen. Ted Cruz if Cruz would want to investigate Trump’s conversation. Cruz announced on Saturday that he is a part of a coalition that plans to oppose certifying the election results on Wednesday.

Material from The Globe’s wire services was used in this report.

