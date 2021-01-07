Virtual author readings January 10-16

SUNDAY
Taye Diggs and Shane W. Evans (”My Friend”) read at 2 p.m. at Belmont Books.
MONDAY
Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore (“The Freezer Door”) is in conversation with Kaitlyn Greenidge (“We Love You, Charlie Freeman”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Julie Carrick Dalton (“Waiting for the Night Song”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan (“The First to Lie”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
TUESDAY
Bruce Robert Coffin (“Within Plain Sight”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Friends of the South End Library ... Tom Vanderbilt (“Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning”) is in conversation with Faith Salie (“Approval Junkie: My Heartfelt (and Occasionally Inappropriate) Quest to Please Just about Everyone, and Ultimately Myself”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Julia Cameron (“The Listening Path”) is in conversation with Joel Fotinos at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Mameve Medwed (“Minus Me”) is in conversation with Stephen McCauley (“My Ex-Life”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Kate Messner (“Sloth Wasn’t Sleepy”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books.
WEDNESDAY
Eric Jay Dolin (”A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred Year History of American Hurricanes”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Mass. State Library ... Jane Smiley (“Perestroika in Paris: A Novel”) is in conversation with Margot Livesey (“The Flight of Gemma Hardy”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Bernice Lerner (“All the Horrors of War”) is in conversation with Jan Darsa at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Hafizah Geter (”Un-American”) is in conversation with Tayari Jones (”An American Marriage”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
THURSDAY
Ariana Neuman (“When Time Stopped: A Memoir of My Father’s War and What Remains”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Dayna Altman (“Bake It Till You Make It: Breaking Bread, Building Resilience”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books … Amy K. Green (“The Prized Girl”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Frank Wilczek (“Fundamentals: Ten Keys to Reality”) is in conversation with Steven Pinker (“Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... E.A. Barres (“They’re Gone: A Novel”) is in conversation with Hannah Mary McKinnon (“Sister Dear”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
Events are subject to change