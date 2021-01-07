What happened Wednesday was war — not the kind you see in the movies

Movie plotlines won’t help us now, anyway. We’re in a war. But people have trouble believing their eyes and so take refuge in Hollywood’s hall of mirrors. As I watched Trump’s mob of insurrectionists storm the Capitol building Wednesday, bleakly joking responses flitted across my social media feed. Where’s Gerard Butler from the “Fallen” franchise when you really need him? How come the Capitol has less security than Nakatomi Plaza in “Die Hard”?

I understand the need to cross-reference a reality that is hard to process with known, shared pop-culture memes. But that’s also a way to blunt the edge of what is actually happening and try to not see it for what it is. The memes reflect a willful blindness, one which helps us look past the obscenely lenient response by a Capitol police force that at times seemed to abet the mob. It’s why the Senate and House speechifying once the chamber was secured tried to tamp things back to an old and useless normal. It’s why our elected officials announced they were adjourning ahead of the Inauguration until Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and others pushed back with calls for invoking the 25th Amendment and fast-tracked impeachment. The assault on our government looked too much like a disaster movie. This couldn’t be happening, could it?

It could and it did and it will. It will continue well into the Biden administration, in large part because no one in power appears to be able to widen their idea of reality, their inner movie screen, to accept it. If there is a working metaphor here, it’s not a studio film but Chapter 36 of Gibbon’s “History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire,” when the Vandals enter and sack Rome. The barbarians are at the gates for the first time since the War of 1812, and the Capitol police are letting them through. More than 140 members of Congress voted against the lawful transfer of power and chose instead to act on a delusional fantasy of aggrievement and endless conspiracy. Those members should be expelled by their colleagues. They will not be. Anyway, in Josh Hawley’s head, he’s Jimmy Stewart playing Jefferson Smith, not Jared Kushner playing Benedict Arnold.

To repeat: We are at war. The enemy is comparatively small in number but they are armed and they are insane — out of touch with reality and supported in that unreality by social media bubbles that amplify their madness. Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year Air Force veteran whose postings reveal a mind lost to QAnon, came to Washington to battle the satanic demons she was convinced had taken over her country. Instead, she bled out in a corridor of the US Capitol, dead for a cause that doesn’t exist. She could be your neighbor, your classmate, your sister. The killer is in the house.

It has become a dark running joke in recent years that the United States actually lost World War II. We were fighting Fascism, remember? If we won, what was that bearded dude doing outside the Capitol in a “Camp Auschwitz” hoodie emblazoned with “Work Brings Freedom,” a literal translation of the German words over the gates of the Nazi death factories? What’s the movie playing in his head? Or the guy with the shirt that reads “6MWE” — “six million wasn’t enough”? They think they’re patriots and they’re not turning back.

It’s worth remembering — and celebrating — that yesterday was also a day in which Georgia elected two new senators, one Black and one Jewish. Georgia! That event and the national shame unfolding in Washington are not unrelated. One is the hopeful, idealistic Superego of this country and one is the Id that goes back 400 years. It turns furious when its power, which is whiteness, is threatened, as it did in Wilmington, N.C., in November 1898, when a mob planned and carried out a bloody coup of the city government that left more than 60 Black citizens dead. As it did in Tulsa, Okla., in 1921 and Rosewood, Fla., in 1923, and Vienna, Ill., in 1954. This doesn’t happen in America? That’s not “who we are”? It does and it is, and until those atrocities are taught in schools so that they become common knowledge of our civic DNA, they will happen again and again and again.

The myth of American exceptionalism — the Hollywood-fed narrative we do teach in our schools until it becomes a catechism that drowns out evidence to the contrary — has taken a beating over the past four years. On Wednesday it may have received a killing blow. If certain people’s eyes have finally been opened to the peril we’re in from people who would destroy their nation to preserve that narrative, good. We are in a war. Those attacking us have convinced themselves they are victims through the construction of an elaborate and bizarre alternate reality, one fed to them by propaganda networks that should by all rights be considered enemy forces. That alternate reality is all that sustains them now, and they are prepared to die for it. What would you have our leaders do in response? What are you prepared to do?

Whatever you do, don’t look to the movies. They’re part of what got us into this mess.

Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.