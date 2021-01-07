What’s happening in the arts world

BOSTON CELTIC MUSIC FESTIVAL Club Passim’s annual Boston Celtic Music Festival will welcome the Boston area’s wealth of musicians working in various Celtic traditions, including Irish, Scottish, and Cape Breton fiddling. Featured artists include Solas founding singer Karan Casey, married Medford duo Matt and Shannon Heaton, and the fiddle-cello stylings of Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas. The festival also includes a handful of virtual workshops, including one by Casey on social justice and singing. Jan. 14-18. www.passim.org/bcmfest





GRABBITZ The dance musician and producer has collaborated with the likes of OneRepublic, Pendulum, and Deadmau5; now he’s taking the stage at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge for an all-acoustic set. Jan. 9, 9 p.m. www.lpr.tv/grabbitz/

ZOË MADONNA





Classical

BACK TO BACH Emmanuel Music’s long and deep relationship with the music of Bach will be on display in the coming days as the ensemble reprises its annual Bach Institute, now in its 10th year and featuring a thoughtful blend of presentations, discussions, and performances, all under the co-direction of Ryan Turner, Michael Beattie, and Pamela Dellal. All events, including a Jan. 17 performance of Cantata No. 32 led by John Harbison, will be streamed for free, making the festival more widely accessible than ever before. Jan. 8-17, emmanuelmusic.org

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

THE GIN GAME A videotaped staged reading of D.L. Coburn’s play, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1978. The estimable Richard McElvain and M. Lynda Robinson star as an elderly couple trying to figure out what their lives have added up to as they play one fiercely competitive game of gin rummy after another in the shabby nursing home where they both live. A collaboration of Boston Reads, the Firehouse Center for the Arts, and the Actors Studio of Newburyport. To be streamed on YouTube through Jan. 10. Free, but registration required at www.firehouse.org/event/the-gin-game or at www.newburyportacting.org

A BINTEL BRIEF A staged reading of letters published in a Yiddish advice column that was launched in the early 20th century by Abraham Cahan, the founding editor of the Jewish Daily Forward, and helped Jewish immigrants adapt to their new nation. “A Bintel Brief” is directed by Dori Robinson and features Annette Miller, Lyndsay Allyn Cox, Barbara Grossman, Shoshana Narva, Stuart Hecht, Jesse Garlick, Rebecca Smith, and Joshua Luckens. Presented by JArts TheatreWorks in partnership with the Yiddish Book Center and the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. At https://youtu.be/CAzZJSZgTWc

DON AUCOIN





Dance

TEDTALKS: DANCE While TED conferences are anchored by spoken presentations on a vast array of subjects, performances often have been interwoven, and the organization has a playlist devoted to dance that is well worth checking out. Videos range from a performance of Pilobolus’s “Symbiosis” and a showcase of LXD (the Legion of Extraordinary Dancers) to Wayne McGregor’s demonstration of the choreographic process and classical Indian dancer Ananda Shankar’s revelation of how dance helped her fight cancer. https://www.ted.com/playlists/288/7_stunning_performances_that_w

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

RECRUITING FOR UTOPIA: PRINT AND THE IMAGINATION The bucolic grounds of the Fruitlands Museum sustained a Utopian colony in the mid-19th century, so it’s a fitting place to examine the idealist legacies of a movement that left a lasting imprint on New England cultural life. Millerite banners from the 1840s — proclaiming the coming apocalypse, no less — share space with the prints by contemporary artists who engage with their activist, self-determinist spirit. Through March 21. Fruitlands Museum, 102 Prospect Hill Road, Harvard. 617-542-7696, thetrustees.org/place/fruitlands-museum

MURRAY WHYTE





UP IN THE AIR “…to be continued,” a film and photo journal by Margaret Wiss, highlights movements from her pandemic-long daily outdoor dance practice. Set to piano music by Mike Brun, this graceful diary of solitude and a body in nature conjures the fluidity of change even as time seems, in some ways, to stand still. See it online, in the gallery, or drive-in style at dusk. Through Feb. 13. Room 83 Spring, 83 Spring St., Watertown. www.room83spring.com

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

SAM MORRIL: WORKING OUT NEW MATERIAL The New York comic is a prolific writer. He released two new specials this year: “I Got This” on Comedy Central’s YouTube channel in February and his own self-produced, socially distanced show “Up on the Roof” in November on his own YouTube channel. Jan. 8, 9 p.m. $15-$30. www.nowherecomedyclub.com





TALES FROM THE INSIDE A couple of days before each edition of this weekly storytelling show, host Angela Sawyer gives the participants a loose theme — a time you learned your parents were lying, a time you thought you would save the world — and they come up with a story based on however that inspires them. This week’s tellers are Laura Merli, Allie Dick, Izzy DeRosa, and Anthony Scibelli. Jan. 13, 8 p.m. Free. www.thecomedystudio.com

HOT DOG This monthly show takes its name from George’s Coney Island hot dog joint in Worcester, which is where it would be happening in non-pandemic times. A killer lineup for this edition includes Will Smalley, Andrew Mayer, Josh O’Neill, Jarrod Fortune, Tawanda Gona, and Kathleen DeMarle, hosted by Shaun Connolly. Jan. 14, 7 p.m. Free. www.twitch.tv/wootenannycomedy

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

YETI HUNT In a guided, magical tour through Tower Hill Botanical Garden, participants (ages 3-10) will be tasked with finding 15 Yetis hiding in the garden. Along the way, they’ll learn about camouflage, Yeti adaptations, and folklore. All participants must dress for the weather, wear a mask, and bring waterproof shoes. Jan. 8, 3:30 p.m. $5-$18. Tower Hill Botanical Garden. www.towerhillbg.org





AERONAUT’S SCAVENGER HUNT All you need is weather-appropriate clothing and an adventurous spirit for this quizzical scavenger hunt. With 10 sets of clues and one final game-winning question, the whole family can get involved in the journey from Aeronaut Cannery to Somerville Brewery. Anticipate spending one to 3½ hours, depending on your mode of transportation. Jan. 9, 10 a.m. Purchase at Aeronaut Cannery or Somerville Brewery & Taproom required for registration. Aeronaut Cannery. https://www.facebook.com/events/

NATACHI ONWUAMAEGBU











