Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle charge over 737 Max

Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge of defrauding safety regulators in connection with the development of the 737 Max aircraft, which suffered two deadly crashes.

The Justice Department said Thursday that Boeing agreed to the settlement that includes money for the crash victims’ families, airline customers and airlines, as well as a fine.

The 737 Max entered service in 2017. On Oct. 29, 2018, a Max operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea. The Federal Aviation Administration let the Max keep flying, and on March 10, 2019, another Max operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed nearly straight down into a field.