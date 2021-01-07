Unemployment claims remain high

In Massachusetts, about 25,900 individuals filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, up roughly 3,000 from the week prior. Individuals continue to exhaust traditional unemployment benefits, moving to programs that offer more weeks of aid.

A total of 922,000 workers filed initial claims for state benefits during the final week of 2020, the Labor Department said, while another 161,000 new claims were filed under a federal pandemic jobless program. Neither figure is seasonally adjusted. On a seasonally adjusted basis, new state claims totaled 787,000.

New claims for unemployment benefits remained high last week, the US government reported Thursday, the latest evidence that the pandemic-racked economy still has a lot of lost ground to make up heading into a new year.

About 16,900 people in Massachusetts filed claims under the Extended Benefits program last week, a decrease of about 2,300 from the week prior. The program provides benefits to those that exhausted another extended benefits program, called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

The labor market has improved since the coronavirus pandemic broke out and closed down the economy. But of the more than 22 million jobs that disappeared in the spring, 10 million remain lost.

With a recently enacted $900 billion relief package that includes an extension of federal unemployment benefits, most of the unemployed can at least look forward to more financial help.

Still, “this winter is going to be very difficult,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief US financial economist at Oxford Economics. “We’re seeing overall economic momentum is slowing, and that feeds through to the labor market.

“Employers are very cautious about rehiring at the same time they have had to increase layoffs,” Bostjancic said, “but the resurgence of the virus is really the main culprit here.”

A fuller picture of December employment will come Friday when the Labor Department releases its monthly jobs report, and most analysts are expecting minor payroll gains — or even the first net loss since April.

As for Thursday’s report, there was a sharp increase in claims for extended state benefits — payments to the long-term unemployed whose regular benefits have run out. But new claims under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program fell, most likely reflecting the exhaustion of benefits before Congress acted.

Some fuzziness surrounding the count could be related to the difficulty of seasonally adjusting the numbers over the holidays, said Ernie Tedeschi, head of fiscal analysis at Evercore ISI. The unadjusted number for new state claims was up by 77,000 from the previous week, while the seasonally adjusted number scarcely budged.

But longer-term trends, Tedeschi noted, are more meaningful than any week-to-week changes.