A day after violent D.C. insurrection, Boston protesters, clergy call for peace, justice

About 20 people gathered outside South Station for a 5 p.m. protest organized by the national group Refuse Fascism, some wearing orange T-shirts that read Trump/Pence #outnow!

A day after a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, protesters marched through Boston Thursday and clergy gathered outside City Hall to call for peace and justice.

Protesters also held up signs reading, “Trump lost! Fascists get out!” and a banner that read, “No! In the name of humanity we refuse to accept a fascist America!”

Stan Lawrence, a regional organizer for Refuse Fascism, told the small group, “There should be tens and hundreds of thousands of people out in the streets now!”

Advertisement

“The fact that there is not is not a good thing, but we are determined to work toward that goal,” said Lawrence, 72, of Arlington.

He said that even if Trump participates in a peaceful transfer of power, the hateful ideas that he has helped become mainstream will have lasting impact.

“This is not like a phenomenon of the last few weeks or the last few months,” he said. “This is something that has been developing for years. The white supremacy, the misogyny, the xenophobia that has been fueled and fired by this regime has existed fie decades and longer in this country. It’s out in the open now, and it’s not going away unless the decent people in this country come out in their millions and demand it.”

Mary Willis, 59, of Medford, said she became a member of Refuse Fascism a few years ago because she believed Trump’s politics amounted to fascism.

“I think it’s kind of funny that everybody’s so surprised now by what happened because they’ve been doing this ... for four years,” she said. “This is really no surprise.”

Willis said she believes Trump is interested only in money and power, and she was “furious” after seeing the way Capitol police treated the violent extremists who stormed the building, in contrast to the way police treated many Black Lives Matter protesters last summer.

Advertisement

“We saw last night that they can be calm, they can treat people with respect,” she said.

The group marched from South Station to the Boston Holocaust Memorial, where they compared the Trump administration and white supremacists who support the president to the Nazis and other fascist movements during World War II.

After a slow, somber walk through the memorial, the group read aloud together a pledge promising to oppose Trump and his policies and then headed to the State House to join other protesters.

Marching down Congress Street they chanted, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!”

Outside the State House, where the crowd grew to about 100, the Public Enemy song “Fight the Power” played on a portable device and a helicopter circled overhead.

Telyia Prescott, 32, of Roslindale, said she was attending her first protest ever because she was horrified by the actions of the extremists at the Capitol and the mild response from Capitol police.

“Last night it was just — unbearable isn’t even the word,” Prescott said. “I just remember seeing children being teargassed during some of the Black Lives Matter protesting — peaceful protesting.”

She contrasted that with the actions of those who rioted at the Capitol, “putting their boots up on the speaker’s desk, and laughing and flying the Confederate flag in the Capitol building, and busting windows, and smiling and taking selfies with police officers.”

Advertisement

“I know that, should I have gone through such a door, with my brown face and my brown family, we wouldn’t have made it past the stairs,” she said.

Earlier in the day, clergy condemned the rioters, who had attempted to undercut the nation’s democracy and keep President Trump in the White House, and those who incited the mob, saying those connected to the insurrection should face the full consequences allowed under the law.

“Either we are going to stand for God and justice or we will be exposed as cowards an hypocrites,” the Rev. Eugene F. Rivers III, an organizer of the event, said that rally, according to NBCBoston.

In a Thursday statement, a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said the agency continues to monitor “potential protest activity nationally and locally, and will be prepared for any contingencies that could threaten public safety in Massachusetts.”

State Police were not aware of any threats to public safety in Massachusetts, something echoed by Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh at a Thursday Faneuil Hall news conference. The mayor said there were no threats to Boston institutions or people and he did not expect there to be violence in the city in coming days.









Four people died as Trump supporters violently occupied the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Authorities said the dead included a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.” The rioters were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to descend on Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Joe Biden’s victory.

Congress confirmed Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday.

Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this story. Material from the Associated Press was also usedt.



















