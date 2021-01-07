Kim Janey set to be first Black Bostonian, woman to be city’s mayor

Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s nomination as labor secretary for the Biden administration means, according to the city charter, that he will be replaced by Janey, who will serve as acting mayor until a new election.

City Council President Kim Janey will be the first Black Bostonian and first woman to serve as the city’s mayor, making history amid a social justice movement sweeping the state and the nation.

Janey, whose district is centered in Roxbury, one of Boston’s poorest communities, was the first council president from the neighborhood since the mid-1980s. She called her district “ground zero” for the issues confronting Boston: economic and racial inequity; an affordable housing crisis; an opioid epidemic; and a transportation mess that has clogged city streets.

In an interview with the Globe at the time she was appointed City Council president, Janey, who is serving her second term, said she recognizes that voters gave councilors a mandate for the city to take bolder action and for its leaders to better represent the city, electing the most diverse council in Boston’s history, with a first-ever female majority of women.

A native of the city, Janey comes from a well-known family in Roxbury, and said she is well aware of the community’s plight: She raised a daughter when she was a teenager, and witnessed firsthand the struggles that families in the neighborhood face.

She said she learned from a young age to be an advocate, specifically on education. Her parents were both educators who fought for her to attend better schools. Before she was elected to the council, she worked as project director at Massachusetts Advocates for Children.

In July 1993, then-city council president Thomas M. Menino became acting mayor after then-mayor Raymond L. Flynn was appointed the US ambassador to the Vatican. Menino was elected that November to a full four-year term as mayor and went on to serve a historic five terms.

The timing of the mayor’s departure could determine whether the city will need to hold a special election: If the mayor leaves after March 5, Janey would remain in office until the scheduled November general election. If he leaves before then, the City Council could call for a special election within 120 to 140 days of his departure, City Clerk Maureen Feeney said.

Feeney said Thursday afternoon that her office has not received notice from the mayor of an imminent departure.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.