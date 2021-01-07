Mayor Walsh says Trump should be removed from office

“They should be moving forward [based] on what he did yesterday,” he said.

“I absolutely believe that the president should be removed from office,” Walsh said during his regular briefing at Faneuil Hall, calling on officials in Washington, D.C. to start “a process right now.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Thursday that President Trump should be removed from office after inciting his supporters to storm the US Capitol , a riot that claimed four lives.

The riot followed a rally where Trump told throngs of his supporters to “fight like hell” and walk with him to the Capitol to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s November election victory.

Trump incited his backers to enter the “sacred place” of the Capitol and “encouraged people to commit violence,” Walsh said.

Walsh, referring to a video Trump posted online Wednesday during the violence, said Trump “did not want to come up and say ‘stop.’ You put that video out there and told [the rioters] you love them. ... Right now we have servicemen and women overseas fighting for democracy and helping other countries achieve democracy. The president just threw that out the window yesterday.”

Walsh said city authorities were not aware of any threats against Boston institutions or people, and he did not expect there to be violence in the city in coming days.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley, meanwhile, also condemned the violence at the US Capitol and called for healing.

“The violence witnessed in our nation’s capital yesterday serves only to inflame our divisions and pit citizen against citizen at a time we need to be united,” said O’Malley, the Roman Catholic archbishop of Boston. “We reject all forms of violence including the acts of those who stormed our Capitol. We pray for those who lost their lives and for their loved ones and for the injured. We live in a divided nation and the challenges our nation faces are significant.”

Recovering from the trauma of the scene at the Capitol will require the “best talents” of civic leaders, he added.

“Very soon President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in to lead our country,” O’Malley said. “In the spirit of what makes America a beacon of light and democracy for the entire world we must set aside our divisions and together go about the work of helping to lift people out of poverty, healing the sick, welcoming the immigrant and address systemic racism, and many other tasks.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.