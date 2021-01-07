Raimondo would be first sitting R.I. governor to join a presidential Cabinet

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea’s office reports that the last Rhode Island governor to serve in the Cabinet was J. Howard McGrath, who was US Attorney General from 1949 to 1952 under President Harry Truman. But McGrath, who was governor from 1941 to 1945, did not leave the governor’s post to join the Cabinet. He served as a US Senator from 1947 to 1949.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Gina Raimondo may soon achieve another first, now that she’s reportedly been picked to serve as President-elect Joe Biden’s commerce secretary: So far, no sitting Rhode Island governor or other general officer has left during their term to join a presidential Cabinet, state officials said Thursday.

Researchers found that John O. Pastore was the most recent Rhode Island governor to step down, but he did so to take a seat in the US Senate in 1950, not the Cabinet.

After Pastore resigned, Lieutenant Governor John McKiernan stepped into the governor’s role for about two weeks — the shortest term in state history. Dennis Roberts won the November 1950 election and was sworn in as governor in January 1951.

Former Governor and US Senator John H. Chafee served as Secretary of the Navy from 1969 to 1972, but at that point the position was no longer part of the Cabinet, the secretary of state’s spokesman Nick Domings said.









