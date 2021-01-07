Senator Jack Reed: ‘I hope my colleagues ... recognize the danger that they have released’

Reed, a Democrat, spoke to the Globe as he prepared to board a plane to return to Rhode Island after being evacuated from the Senate chamber on Wednesday after a violent mob of Trump supporters overran the Capitol building, leading to four deaths.

PROVIDENCE — US Senator Jack Reed on Thursday said he hopes his Republican colleagues recognize the destructive forces they’re unleashed now that President Donald Trump’s vision of “ American carnage ” has become a reality at the US Capitol.

“And what did we see yesterday, at the end of his four years in office? The most dramatic carnage that we have probably seen on the steps of the US Capitol since the War of 1812,” he said.

Reed outlined the difficulties of trying to quickly remove Trump either through impeachment or by invoking the 25th Amendment. But he said he expects President-elect Joe Biden to help bridge the widening partisan divide in the years ahead.

And, he said, “I hope my colleagues – particularly the ‘Forever Trump’ group – recognize the danger that they have released, forces that are quite destructive and anti-democratic. This was not an assembly to address grievances. It was disruptive and angry and caused the loss of life.”

While he gave credit to Republican lawmakers who withdrew their objections to the presidential election results, Reed said some GOP legislators have been “aiding and abetting” Trump as he has made baseless and false claims about having won the 2020 election.

“I think what we have here is personal ambition – several people want to run for president,” he said. “They want Trump’s blessing or to co-opt control of this base. And they elevate that over the safety and security of the country.”

US Representative David N. Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, and other House Judiciary Committee members are calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office, saying, “he is not mentally sound and is still unable to process and accept the results of the 2020 election.”

US Representative James R. Langevin, a fellow Rhode Island Democrat, backed that effort Thursday, saying Trump “betrayed his oath of office and is not fit to serve.”

Reed said the 25th Amendment is designed for situations, like this, where a president poses a threat to the nation. But, he said, “The reality is that it would have to be initiated by the Vice President and get concurrence of Cabinet members, and one of the problems with the Cabinet is that there are so many acting secretaries, and a lot of them are Trump guys.”

Reed voted to impeach Trump last year. But he noted that the House would have to initiate another impeachment process now, and he would expect Republicans to slow the procedures as much as they could. In a trial before the Senate, Republicans would likely call witnesses and “go into protective mode,” he said.

Reed noted Twitter removed three of Trump’s tweets and locked his account on Wednesday after what it said were “repeated and severe violations” of its policy. And he said Twitter might consider suspending Trump’s account for a longer period if he continues “making incendiary statements inciting violence.”

Reed said the first sign that something was wrong on Wednesday came as senators were debating the challenges to Arizona votes and Pence suddenly got up and left the chamber. “Not a good sign,” he said.

A Capitol police officer then went up to the podium and told everyone to stand in place because the Capitol had been branched, Reed recalled. Additional police officers came in carrying automatic weapons, he said.

“They decided they had to get us out of there because there were numerous insurgents in the Capitol,” Reed said. “They said, ‘Let’s go, let’s go,’ and opened one door off to the side of the podium.”

Capitol police led the senators through a tunnel to the Hart Senate Office Building, and they ended up waiting for several hours in a secure conference room there, he said. There was some discussion about putting senators on a bus and moving them away from that location, but the senators ended up staying there until reconvening at about 8 p.m., he said.

Reed said he never expected to see a scene like he saw at the Capitol on Wednesday. The closest experience was the confusion and activity that took place at the Capitol during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he said.

Trump was the “chief instigator” of Wednesday’s violence, Reed said, and he said some of his Republican colleagues helped to encourage Trump supporters to rally at the Capitol as Congress met to conclude the electoral vote count.

At the rally, Trump’s personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, had called for a “trial by combat.”

“If I was a federal attorney, I’d look closely at the statute about inciting violence,” Reed said regarding Giuliani. “He will claim First Amendment rights, but the choice of words were all part of the show to get angry people here and then make them more angry. It was not a slip of the tongue.”

Reed said those who occupied the Capitol should not be called protesters.

“They were thugs,” he said. “This was not a group of people who had a point to make by coming together. This was not the March on Washington. It was a presidentially inspired attack on the Congress of the United States.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.