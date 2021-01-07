State trooper hurt after car strikes cruiser on I-93 in Medford

The car, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, was traveling northbound when it struck the cruiser around 1:20 a.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. The trooper was preparing to exit his cruiser after responding to a report of a white Toyota Corolla that crashed into a median, State Police said. The Tiguan pushed the cruiser into the back of the Corolla, the statement said.

A state trooper was injured early Thursday after a car struck his cruiser from behind on Interstate 93 in Medford, State Police said.

The Volkswagen was driven by a 28-year-old Haverhill man who was cited for a move over violation following an investigation, State Police said. Procopio said State Police declined to release the driver’s name because he was not arrested.

The trooper was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital following the crash, where he was treated for minor upper body injuries and released, State Police said.

State Police arrested two people who were inside the Corolla, the statement said. Abraham Estrada of Lawrence and Geraldo Costa Mariano Jr. of Framingham, who are both 18, were arrested after troopers discovered pills and marijuana in the vehicle, State Police said. Estrada failed several sobriety tests after troopers observed signs of alcohol impairment, according to the statement.

Upon searching the Corolla, troopers discovered a rifle, three magazines, and ammunition. Neither Estrada nor Mariano is old enough to obtain a firearm license, the statement said.

Estrada and Mariano were both charged with illegal possession of a large capacity weapon, possession of a firearm without identification, possession of ammunition without identification, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and three counts of illegal possession of a large capacity feeding device, State Police said.

Estrada, who holds a learner’s permit and not a driver’s license, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the statement.

Mariano was charged with illegal possession of Class D and Class E narcotics, State Police said.

Both men are expected to be arraigned in Somerville District Court Thursday, according to the statement.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @charliemckenna9.

