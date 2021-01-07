This yoga student caused quite a scare

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

At 8:38 a.m. Dec. 14, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a resident who said someone — she wasn’t sure who — had been outside her house and then made their way inside. She told police she was hiding in the bathroom with her two children. Cruisers were dispatched to the scene and (thankfully) found that the person who ventured into her home wasn’t a prowler with ill intentions, and it was all just a misunderstanding. Police tweeted that “it was the neighbor who thought yoga class was today at the residence.”

CHILLY WATER RESCUE

On Dec. 27, Officers James White and Jon Verhaegen responded to a beach in Wareham for a report of a person in the water who appeared to be in distress. When they arrived at the scene, the victim was neck deep in water, and both officers went in still wearing their uniforms to help the person get back to the shore. Police Chief John Walcek commended White and Verhaegen for their actions. “The officers put their own safety aside to assist someone who needed help,” he said. “They did a great job, and I am very proud of them.”

FACE COVERING FRACAS

At 10:06 a.m. Dec. 6, police responded to the Target store in Watertown after two customers got into a fight over a face mask. Police said one of the combatants was a 55-year-old man from Boston who said he was wearing a mask that was only covering his chin when he was confronted by a 56-year-old man from Arlington who told him to pull up his mask. He told police the man poked him with his finger, and he allegedly retaliated by slapping the man in the face. Police reviewed security camera video footage of the scuffle and advised both men to leave the store and said they could seek complaints at Waltham District Court if they wanted to pursue the matter.

IT’S A FREE COUNTRY

At 1:48 p.m. Dec. 23, Stow police got a call from a woman who reported that she’d gotten into an argument with her husband and he told her he’d had enough, packed a bag, and left. “Calling party wanted the police to locate him and bring him home,” the log entry stated. “Caller advised that is not the police department’s job and the husband has the right to leave if he wants.” At 2:17 p.m., the woman called back to let police know that her husband had eventually returned home and everything was fine.

NOT SO FUNNY

At 10:35 p.m. Nov. 12, Milford police received a call from a woman who reported that her vehicle — a black 2009 Nissan Altima — had been stolen from the parking lot of Panera Bread. But lucky for her, that turned out not to be the case. According to the log entry, the vehicle had not been stolen, and it was merely her mischievous “father playing a trick.”

LOITERING RACCOON

At 2:56 p.m. Dec. 13, Melrose police received a complaint about a raccoon that was hanging out on a front porch on Meadowview Road. According to the log entry, the officer who responded to the call “was able to get the animal to leave the porch.”

