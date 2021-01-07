In video, Trump acknowledges new administration and says he’s now committed to transfer of power, one day after inciting mob

Trump says he’ll work toward peaceful transition of power, condemns violence a day after inciting mob — 7:32 p.m.

Violent mobs loyal to President Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

President Trump said late Thursday he would work toward an orderly transition of power, a day after inciting a mob that attacked the US Capitol, leaving at least four dead.

The message came in a video posted to his Twitter account, which had been suspended by the social media platform until Thursday. In the video, he also condemned the violence by his supporters.

Advertisement

Ex-ambassador says Trump didn’t prioritize US — 6:43 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Former U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. is criticizing President Donald Trump for prioritizing his own interests over the nation’s following the deadly siege of the Capitol by the president’s supporters.

In a statement Thursday, the Trump-era ambassador called on Americans to join together and push through this “anguishing period of history.” His comments come a day after violent protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress members to halt the ongoing vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election and then flee from the House and Senate chambers.

Huntsman says, “Our light has been dimmed by repeated reckless behavior encouraged by our President, who has shown time and again he cares more about his own ego and interests than in building trust in our ever-fragile institutions of democracy.”

Huntsman resigned from his role as ambassador to Russia in 2019 after two years. He joined other former Trump officials in condemning Wednesday’s attack, including former Attorney General William Barr and former White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Capitol Police chief to resign — 6:19 p.m.

By The Associated Press

The head of the US Capitol Police will resign effective Jan. 16 following the breach of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Advertisement

Chief Steven Sund said Thursday that police had planned for a free speech demonstration and did not expect the violent attack. He said it was unlike anything he’d experienced in his 30 years in law enforcement.

Prosecutor: Sedition charge possible for pro-Trump rioters — 5:57 p.m.

By The Associated Press

The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia said Thursday that “all options are on the table” for charging members of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol — including sedition charges.

Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for D.C., said prosecutors plan to file 15 federal cases on Thursday for crimes including unauthorized access and theft of property, and investigators are combing through reams of evidence to bring additional charges.

Trump’s remarks before Capitol riot may be investigated, acting D.C. US attorney says — 5:34 p.m.

By Devlin Barrett, The Washington Post

The top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., said Thursday that President Donald Trump was not off limits in his investigation of the events surrounding Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying “all actors” would be examined to determine if they broke the law.

Asked if federal agents and prosecutors will look at the incendiary statements made by speakers at Trump’s rally shortly before a mob of his supporters breached security at the Capitol and wreaked havoc inside, acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said: “Yes, we are looking at all actors here, not only the people that went into the building, but ... were there others that maybe assisted or facilitated or played some ancillary role in this. We will look at every actor and all criminal charges.”

Advertisement

Biden denounces rioters as ‘domestic terrorists’ — 4:10 p.m.

By Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday denounced the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorists” and he blamed President Donald Trump for the violence that has shaken the nation’s capital and beyond.

The riot by Trump supporters who breached the security of Congress on Wednesday was “not dissent, was not disorder, was not protest. It was chaos.”

Those who massed on Capitol Hill intending to disrupt a joint session of Congress that was certifying Biden’s election victory over Trump “weren’t protesters. Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob — insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It’s that basic,” Biden said.

Dozens of Republicans objected to Biden’s Electoral College victory after pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol — 3:36 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe staff

While some of President Trump’s allies who planned to contest Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory Wednesday decided to reverse course after a violent, pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and interrupted the session, dozens of Republican lawmakers still went through with the plan.

As the ceremonial ritual of counting electoral votes was underway Wednesday afternoon, violent Trump supporters who had convened at a rally with the president earlier in the day in which he continued to falsely assert he won the election, heeded his call to “fight like hell” and broke barriers to break into the building, forcing Vice President Mike Pence to be ushered to safety and lawmakers, journalists, and other officials to hide in secure locations for hours.

Pelosi says she’s seeking resignation of Capitol police chief — 2:29 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s seeking the resignation of Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.

Advertisement

The California Democrat also said Thursday that House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving, another key security official, had already submitted his resignation. He reports directly to Pelosi, while Sund answers to both House and Senate.

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he’ll fire the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger.

Lawmakers have mixed praise for the Capitol Police with harsh criticism for the outfit, which was overwhelmed by Wednesday’s mob and unprepared for it.

Pelosi says House may go forward with impeachment if 25th Amendment not invoked — 2:16 p.m.

If Trump is not removed under the 25th Amendment, Congress may go forward with impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigning, says she ‘cannot set aside’ pro-Trump siege at Capitol — 2:13 p.m.

By Associated Press

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump siege at Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Mayor Walsh says Trump should be removed from office — 12:13 p.m.

By Travis Andersen and Danny McDonald, Globe staff

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Thursday that President Trump should be removed from office after inciting his supporters to storm the US Capitol the day before, a violent episode that claimed the lives of four people.

“I absolutely believe that the president should be removed from office,” Walsh said during his regular briefing at Faneuil Hall, calling on officials in Washington to start “a process right now, they should be moving forward [based] on what he did yesterday.”

Advertisement

Schumer calls for Trump’s immediate removal from office — 11:45 a.m.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer calling on the Cabinet to remove Trump from office, says he shouldn’t be president “one day” longer.

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer,” Schumer wrote in the statement. “The quickest and most effective way - it can be done today - to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

Facebook blocks Trump account ‘until the peaceful transition of power is complete’ — 10:58 a.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe staff

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday the platform would block President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for at least the next two weeks, “until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

He announced the extension of the ban after locking Trump’s account Wednesday amid chaos at the Capitol.

Representative Lynch joins calls from Mass. delegation to remove Trump from office — 10:50 a.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe staff

Representative Stephen Lynch on Thursday joined the rest of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation in calling for the removal of President Trump before his term expires on Jan. 20.

In a statement Thursday, Lynch said that while it was unlikely the process would succeed in the next 13 days, moving to oust Trump is the right thing to do.

“I do support beginning the procedures of invoking the 25th amendment or drawing up articles of impeachment to limit his ability to cause any further damage to the country,” Lynch said.

He added it would send a message “to other government agencies to resist any questionable or momentous instructions President Trump may give that would put the lives of Americans in peril or threaten our National Security.”

The statement makes Lynch the final member of the Mass. delegation to make such a call. All eight of Lynch’s House colleagues, plus Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, called for Trump to either be impeached or removed Wednesday.

Pentagon activates 6,200 National Guard members — 9:47 a.m.

By The Associated Press

The Defense Department has formally activated roughly 6,200 members of the National Guard from six northeastern states to help support the Capitol Police and other law enforcement in Washington in the wake of the deadly riot Wednesday that rocked the U.S. Capitol.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller signed orders activating the National Guard from Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland for up to 30 days. A defense official said the goal is to have Guard members help secure the U.S. Capitol and the surrounding area through the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The Guard members are arriving over the next several days. A total of 6,200 have been activated, but the exact number of troops that will actually get to the city may be less than that, depending on who is available in each state. The Guard won’t be armed, but will have riot gear and protective clothing, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide troop details.

The orders come a day after angry and armed protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress members to halt the ongoing vote to certify Biden’s election and then flee from the House and Senate chambers.

Four people died in the melee, including a protester who was shot by police. The vote was later completed after the building was cleared.

Northern Ireland envoy Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s former acting chief of staff, resigns — 8:24 a.m.

By The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s former acting White House chief of staff resigned his post as special envoy to Northern Ireland on Thursday, saying “I can’t do it. I can’t stay.”

Mulvaney joined a growing list of Trump administration officials who are leaving following the violent riot at the Capitol on Wednesday. The riot occurred after Trump addressed a massive rally in Washington fueled by the president’s repeated allegations that he lost the November election because of election fraud, which is not substantiated. A mob breached the Capitol building just as lawmakers were working to certify Electoral College votes in the election, sealing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Mulvaney said he called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday night to tell him that he was resigning. He served as acting White House chief of staff from January 2019 until March 2020. Before that, he was director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mick Mulvaney told CNBC, which was first to report the resignation. “Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in.”

‘Treason finale’: Late-night hosts react to Capitol breach — 6:06 a.m.

By Brittany Bowker, Globe Staff

Late-night hosts dropped the jokes Wednesday night and struck a sobering tone in response to the armed insurrection that occurred at the US Capitol earlier in the day when Trump supporters stormed the building, leading to the death of four individuals.

Trump says ‘there will be an orderly transition’ on Jan. 20 — 4:30 a.m.

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump said there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count early Thursday certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory hours after he appeared to excuse the violent occupation of the US Capitol by his supporters.

Trump acknowledged defeat in the Nov. 3 election for the first time, after a day of chaos and destruction on Capitol Hill perpetrated in his name by supporters that halted business in Congress for more than six hours.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by aides. His personal account was locked by the social media company for posting messages that appeared to justify the assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy.

Congress formalizes Biden’s victory, hours after mob violence interrupts proceedings — 4:05 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Congress has formally validated Joe Biden’s presidential election victory on a day that saw a time-honored ceremony become a nightmare of unprecedented political terror.

The House and Senate certified the Democrat’s electoral college win early Thursday after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. A woman was fatally shot, windows were bashed and the mob forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol Police.

The rampage began shortly after President Donald Trump repeated his unfounded claims of election fraud to thousands of rallying demonstrators he’d invited to Washington. Many then surged to the Capitol after he incited them to go there as lawmakers debated the electoral votes.

Cruz says vote objection was ‘right thing to do’ — 3:29 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is defending his objection to the Electoral College results as “the right thing to do.”

The Texas senator condemned the violence that erupted as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an extraordinary attack over the election outcome.

Cruz led the first challenge to Joe Biden’s defeat of President Donald Trump by objecting to Arizona’s results. He sought to have Congress launch a commission to investigate the election. His effort was roundly defeated in the House and Senate.

Cruz said he was confident the country will have a “peaceful and orderly transition of power.” Biden is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

House shuts down GOP objections to PA vote — 3:13 a.m.

The House has joined the Senate in turning aside Republican objections to Pennsylvania’s electoral vote for President-elect Joe Biden.

Lawmakers in the House voted 282-138 against the objection as the counting of Electoral College votes continued into the early hours of Thursday morning. The Senate shut down the same objection 92-7 just after midnight, and unlike the House, declined to debate before voting.

After a long day dominated by pro-Trump rioters’ deadly storming of the Capitol, it was the second state for which a group of Republicans tried and failed to reverse the will of voters. Some GOP lawmakers have backed President Donald Trump’s bogus claims that the election was fraudulent.

Those objecting to Pennsylvania’s votes included 80 House Republicans and Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential contender.

Tempers flare as House debates PA electoral vote — 2:25 a.m.

By The Associated Press

A small group of House lawmakers came close to physically fighting early Thursday morning as the congressional count of electoral votes stretched into the wee hours and a Pennsylvania Democrat charged that Republicans had been telling “lies” about his state’s votes.

Rep. Morgan Griffiths, R-Va., objected after Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., said a breach of the Capitol by an angry mob earlier in the day was “inspired by lies, the same lies you are hearing in this room tonight.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shot down the objection, but a few minutes later Republicans and Democrats streamed to the middle aisle, with around a dozen lawmakers getting close to each other and arguing. But the group quickly broke up when Pelosi called for order on the floor.

President Donald Trump has falsely claimed there was widespread fraud in Pennsylvania and other states and Republicans have echoed those claims as they have challenged electoral votes.

Trump’s deputy national security advisor resigns, other officials weigh exits after Capitol mayhem — 2:15 a.m.

By Bloomberg News

Donald Trump’s deputy national security advisor resigned and other White House officials are weighing departures after the president encouraged protests that led to his supporters storming the US Capitol on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deputy, Matt Pottinger, was dismayed by the attack on the Capitol and Trump’s incitement of protesters, the people said. His boss, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, also considered leaving but was persuaded to stay on by allies on Wednesday, the people said. Also weighing a resignation is Chris Liddell, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy coordination.

A handful of aides already quit following the mayhem Wednesday at the Capitol, including first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

Capitol violence sparks a social media reckoning with Trump — 2:10 a.m.

By The Associated Press

All it took for social-media giants Twitter and Facebook to even temporarily bar President Donald Trump from addressing their vast audiences was a violent insurrection at the US Capitol, fueled by years of false statements, conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric from the president.

On Wednesday, in an unprecedented step, the two companies temporarily suspended Trump from posting to their platforms after a mob of his supporters stormed the house of Congress. It was the most aggressive action either company has yet taken against Trump, who more than a decade ago embraced the immediacy and scale of Twitter to rally loyalists, castigate enemies and spread false rumors.

Insurrection marks stunning moment for Republicans — 2:05 a.m.

By The Associated Press

The insurrection at the US Capitol was both stunning and predictable, the result of a Republican Party that has repeatedly enabled President Donald Trump’s destructive behavior.

When Trump was a presidential candidate in 2016, Republican officials ignored his call to supporters to “knock the crap out” of protesters. Less than a year after he took office, GOP leaders argued he was taken out of context when he said there were “very fine people” on both sides of a deadly white supremacist rally.

And last summer, most party leaders looked the other way when Trump had hundreds of peaceful protesters forcibly removed from a demonstration near the White House so he could pose with a Bible in front of a church.

Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach — 1:30 a.m.

The Associated Press

Lawmakers are vowing an investigation into how Capitol police handled Wednesday’s violent breach at the Capitol, questioning whether a lack of preparedness allowed the mob to occupy and vandalize the building.

Four people died, a woman who was shot and three other people who suffered “medical emergencies” related to the breach, Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee said. Police said 52 people were arrested as of Wednesday night, including 26 on the Capitol grounds. Fourteen police officers were injured, Contee said.

Both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the Capitol complex before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

Video shows newly elected West Virginia lawmaker among mob that stormed Capitol — 1:06 a.m.

By Brittany Bowker, Globe staff

Derrick Evans, a newly elected member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, was seen in a video Wednesday participating in the pro-Trump riots that violently breached the US Capitol.

Evans, who was elected in November and sworn in last month, uploaded videos to his Facebook page that showed him on the Capitol grounds throughout the day. The video that showed the elected lawmaker entering the Capitol building was deleted, but not before multiple social media users shared copies of it.

At one point in the video, amid “Our House!” chanting, someone is heard yelling, “We’re in! We’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol.”

Evans posted a statement to his Facebook page by the evening, saying he was on a bus headed back to West Virginia, and that he did not have any “negative interactions with law enforcement” and he did not “participate in any destruction that may have occurred.” Evans said he was there as an independent member of the media to “film history.”

Senate rejects challenge to Pennsylvania votes — 1:03 a.m.

By The Associated Press

The Senate has quickly killed Republican objections to Pennsylvania’s electoral vote for President-elect Joe Biden.

Senators voted 92-7 after midnight to derail the GOP attempt to overturn Pennsylvania’s support for the Democrat.

In a long day dominated by pro-Trump rioters’ deadly storming of the Capitol, it’s the second state for which a group of Republicans tried and failed to reverse the will of voters. Some GOP lawmakers have backed President Donald Trump’s bogus claims that the election was fraudulent.

Washington, D.C. mayor extends public emergency — 12:40 a.m.

By Brittany Bowker

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the city until Jan. 21 to improve security “through the inauguration,” she said at a news conference Wednesday in response to violence at the Capitol. The declaration was initially intended for the day, but was extended for a total of 15 days “until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order.”

The declaration gives her more authority to draw on resources to maintain city security. Inauguration Day is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Bowser called the attack on the Capitol an “affront on our American democracy” and implored city residents to abide by the city’s curfew.

“I urge anyone who is not in place in your home or your hotel - and if you mean to cause trouble in the streets of D.C. you will be arrested,” she said.

Congress splits up to debate PA vote count — 12:37 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri have objected to the counting of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, triggering up to two hours of debate in the House and Senate.

The objections come 11 hours after the congressional count to confirm Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory began, and after lawmakers had to evacuate both chambers for several hours to escape a mob that had violently breached the Capitol.

Hawley said last week that he would object to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, saying Congress should investigate voter fraud. President Donald Trump has falsely said since his defeat that there was widespread fraud in the election.

Biden won Pennsylvania by just over 80,000 votes. Since the Nov. 3 election, Trump and his allies filed at least a half-dozen lawsuits challenging Biden’s win on various grounds, including that many or all of the state’s mail-in ballots were illegal.

The lawsuits failed as judge after judge found no violation of state law or constitutional rights, or no grounds to grant an immediate halt to certifying the election.

FBI seeking information on individuals involved in mob-attacks on Capitol — 12:27 a.m.

By Brittany Bowker, Globe staff

The FBI said in a tweet early Thursday that it is seeking information that will assist in identifying the individuals who were “actively instigating violence” in Washington Wednesday as a violent mob loyal to President Trump stormed the US Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding.

The FBI said it was accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence at the Capitol building and surrounding area on Jan. 6.

“If you have witness unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the FBI at fbi.gov/USCapitol,” the FBI continued.

Somber Senate unites to dispute election challenges — 12:20 a.m.

By The Associated Press

A sober, shaken Senate returned to its hallowed chamber Wednesday night to slap away a frivolous election challenge, but its secondary purpose seemed to be to rise from the wreckage of a shocking day in which they were forced to flee the Capitol by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump.

The riot in the Capitol prompted more than half of those who had signed on to the protest to instead vote “no.” Catering to Trump’s supporters seemed less important than defending democracy.

Tennessee’s GOP senators abandoned the effort, as did Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who lost her runoff election Tuesday, helping to deliver control of the Senate to Democrats. Wisconsin’s GOP Sen. Ron Johnson dropped out, as did James Lankford, R-Okla., a promising younger Republican who raised eyebrows when initially supporting the effort.

Jan. 07, 2021

House rejects objection to Biden’s Arizona win — 11:24 p.m.

The Associated Press

The House has voted overwhelmingly to reject an objection to President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Arizona, joining the Senate in upholding the results of the election there.

The objection failed 303-121 on Wednesday night, with only Republicans voting in support.

Earlier Wednesday, supporters of President Donald Trump breached the US Capitol, forcing a lockdown of the lawmakers and staff inside. Trump has claimed widespread voter fraud to explain away his defeat to Biden, though election officials have said there wasn’t any.

Now that Arizona is out of the way, Congress will reconvene as the joint session and make its way through the rest of the states that have objections.

D.C. Police: 4 people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol — 11:12 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the US Capitol.

Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.”

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

Senate resoundingly rejects challenge to Biden’s election win in Arizona; result in state will stand — 10:20 p.m.

By The Associated Press

The Senate has overwhelmingly turned aside a challenge to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona, guaranteeing the result will stand.

The objection to the results in Arizona -- spearheaded by Rep. Paul Gosar and Sen. Ted Cruz -- was rejected 93-6 on Wednesday night. All votes in favor came from Republicans, but after violent protesters mobbed the Capitol earlier Wednesday a number of GOP senators who had planned to support the objection reversed course.

The Republicans raised the objection based on false claims pushed by President Donald Trump and others of issues with the vote in Arizona, which were repeatedly dismissed in Arizona’s courts and by the state’s election officials.

R.I.’s Cicilline leads call to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office — 10:16 p.m.

By Lylah Alphonse, Globe Staff

House Judiciary Committee members, led by US Congressman David Cicilline of Rhode Island and Congressman Ted Lieu of California, called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office, just hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“The world watched aghast as insurrectionists, who had been egged on by the President, threatened the safety of elected officials and staff and destroyed public property as they stormed and occupied both the House and Senate chambers bringing our democracy to a halt.” the members of Congress wrote in the letter, which was released late Wednesday. “At one point, the insurrectionists even removed an American flag flying at the Capitol and replaced it with a Trump flag.”

30 people arrested for violating DC curfew — 10:11 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Police have arrested 30 people for violating a curfew imposed in Washington, D.C., after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Officials say the 30 people were arrested Wednesday evening after being found on the streets after the 6 p.m.

The curfew had been imposed after scores of supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol, halting the constitutional process of voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. They were later forcibly removed from the Capitol.

The Metropolitan Police Department said 15 other people had been arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday in various protest-related arrests on an array of charges, including weapons possession and assault.

Fire officials also took 13 people to area hospitals on Wednesday from protest-related injuries.

Senator Josh Hawley will proceed with election objection — 10:04 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley says he is going forward with his objection to the Electoral College results in Pennsylvania despite the violent breach at the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The Missouri senator said he did not support violence but said the Senate should go forward with a legal process that includes his objections.

Hawley says his objections should be debated “peacefully, without violence, without attacks, without bullets.” He says he hoped lawmakers would not brush his concerns aside because of the violence earlier Wednesday, including the death of a protester inside the Capitol.

Trump has claimed widespread voter fraud to explain away his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, though election officials have said there wasn’t any.

Kevin McCarthy likens Capitol riot to summer protests — 9:50 p.m.

By The Associated Press

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is comparing violence at the US Capitol to protests against racial injustice over the summer after the killing of George Floyd by police.

The US Capitol was overrun by a mob supportive of President Donald Trump on Wednesday as Congress counted electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Trump has falsely said there was widespread fraud in the election to explain his defeat and encouraged his supporters to come to Washington.

McCarthy said, “Mobs don’t rule America. Laws rule America. It was true when our cities were burning this summer and it is true now.”

The comment got loud applause from Republicans. Democrats in the chamber sat silently.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, was killed in May after a white police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he said he couldn’t breathe.

McCarthy, an ally of Trump’s, said Wednesday was the “saddest day” he’s ever had in Congress.

He said: “It is clear this Congress will not be the same after today.”

White House aides resign over violence at Capitol — 9:32 p.m.

By Brittany Bowker, Globe staff

Stephanie Grisham, the chief of staff for First Lady Melania Trump, released a statement Wednesday announcing her resignation in the wake of the Trump-incited mob attacks at the Capitol.

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House,” Grisham said in a tweet at around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. “I am very proud to have been a party of [First Lady Melania Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration. Signing off for now.”

Grisham was one of Trump’s longest serving aids and joined the campaign in 2015.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews also released a statement announcing her resignation, according to Fox News, in response to the day’s events.

“I was honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted,” Matthews said in the statement, soon after Grisham released hers. “As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transition of power.”

Schumer says Jan. 6, 2021, will live in infamy — 8:48 p.m.

Associated Press

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump “bears a great deal of the blame” after a mob loyal to him stormed the U.S. Capitol.

As the Senate reconvened to count electoral votes that will confirm Democrat Joe Biden’s win, Schumer said that Jan. 6, 2021, will “live forever in infamy” and will be a stain on the democracy.

Schumer said the events “did not happen spontaneously.”

He said Wednesday: “The president, who promoted conspiracy theories that motivated these thugs, the president, who exhorted them to come to our nation’s capital, egged them on.”

Trump has falsely claimed that there was widespread fraud in the election to explain away his defeat.

Schumer says the protesters should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Retired General Joseph Dunford calls mob attack on Capitol ‘an outrageous assault on our democracy’ — 8:27 p.m.

Brian MacQuarrie, Globe staff

Retired Marine General Joseph Dunford called Wednesday a “sad day” for the nation and condemned the violence in remarks to the Globe.

“This is an outrageous assault on our democracy and a sad day for our nation,” said Dunford, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump until 2019.

“It’s time for all Americans and particularly our elected officials to put our country first. As many have said, we’re better than this.”

Dunford, a South Boston native who fought in the invasion of Iraq and commanded coalition forces in Afghanistan, said that certain politicians, whom he would not single out, laid the emotional groundwork for the attack on the Capitol.

”I believe that leaders who have continued to undermine a peaceful transition in accordance with our Constitution have set the conditions for [the] violence,” Dunford said.

Obama calls violence at Capitol ‘a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation’ — 8:16 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe staff

Former President Barack Obama said the violent clashes at the Capitol Wednesday that President Trump incited were not surprising and will be remembered as a moment of “great dishonor and shame” for the country.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Obama said the false claims of voter fraud in the November election pressed by Trump and his allies in the Republican party have “spiraled further and further from reality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments,” adding that Wednesday’s events were the “consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo.”

As Congress prepared to reconvene to count Electoral College votes after the interruption earlier in the day in which violent supporters of Trump broke into the building and one woman was fatally shot, Obama called on Republicans to abandon their doomed effort to block confirmation of Biden’s win.

“They can continue down this road and keep stoking the raging fires,” Obama said in a statement. “Or they can choose reality and take the first steps toward extinguishing the flames. They can choose America.”

Congress reconvenes after Capitol building secured — 8:01 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence joined other members of Congress as the body reconvened to continue counting Electoral College votes on Wednesday evening, hours after a Trump-incited mob stormed the Capitol.

Twitter removes 3 Trump tweets, locks his account amid D.C. chaos — 7:20 p.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe staff

Twitter said Wednesday it has removed three of President Trump’s tweets and locked his account after what it said were “repeated and severe violations” of its policy.

As a violent mob stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday, President Trump released a video in which he continued to baselessly claim the election was stolen from him, but told supporters to go home.

By Associated Press

Facebook has removed a short video by President Donald Trump in which he urged supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday to “go home” while also repeating false accusations about the integrity of the presidential election.

YouTube also said it has removed the Trump video for spreading false claims about widespread election fraud. But a copy of the video was still easy to find as of Wednesday afternoon.

Pelosi says Congress will reconvene after mob storms Capitol — 6:34 p.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe staff

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday Congress would reconvene to complete the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win, saying it can’t deter legislators from validating the election.

“To that end, in consultation with Leader Hoyer and Whip Clyburn and after calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President, we have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use. Leader Hoyer will be sending out more guidance later today,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“We always knew this responsibility would take us into the night. The night may still be long but we are hopeful for a shorter agenda, but our purpose will be accomplished,” she said.

Trump sends tweet appearing to justify violence — 6:33 p.m.

By Associated Press

President Donald Trump has appeared to justify the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

In a tweet Wednesday night, Trump said, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”

He added, “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

Trump supporters breached the Capitol building and clashed with law enforcement before disrupting Congress’ tallying of the Electoral College votes. Trump has repeatedly told his supporters that the November election was stolen from him, even though that is not true.

Trump has faced mounting criticism from Republican lawmakers to do more to condemn the violence being perpetrated in his name.

Former President George W. Bush says he’s ‘appalled’ by ‘assault’ on US Capitol — 6:23 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Former President George W. Bush says he and his wife, Laura, are sickened and heartbroken over the “mayhem” in Washington and have watched in “disbelief and dismay” as events unfolded.

Bush said the “assault” on the Capitol on Wednesday and the disruption of a constitutionally mandated meeting to affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s victory was “undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes.”

The Republican said in a statement that he is “appalled” by what he described as “reckless” behavior by some political leaders since the election and the lack of respect for U.S. institutions, traditions and law enforcement.

Bush addressed those who are disappointed by the election result, saying, “Our country is more important than the politics of the moment.”

Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the security perimeter and entered the Capitol as Congress was meeting. They fought with officers both inside the building and outside.

Woman shot inside US Capitol has died — 6:09 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Woman who was shot inside US Capitol during violent pro-Trump protest has died.

Officials declare US Capitol ‘secure’ — 5:59 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Officials have declared the U.S. Capitol complex “secure” after heavily armed police moved to end a nearly four-hour violent occupation by supporters of President Donald Trump.

An announcement saying “the Capitol is secure” rang out Wednesday evening inside a secure location for officials of the House. Lawmakers applauded.

The occupation interrupted Congress’ Electoral College count that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration on Jan. 20.

Lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations around the Capitol complex and Washington, D.C. after thousands of Trump supporters breached the building and skirmished with police officers.

Lawmakers have signaled that they would resume the constitutionally mandated count as soon as it was safe to do so.

Sasse says violence at Capitol was ‘inevitable’ outcome of Trump’s ‘addiction to constantly stoking division’ — 5:39 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe staff

Republican Senator Ben Sasse became the latest congressional Republican to denounce the violence that took place at the US Capitol Wednesday when a pro-Trump mob broke into the building during a joint session to confirm Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

In a statement Wednesday, Sasse said the Capitol was “ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard — tweeting against his Vice President for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution.”

”This is not how we peacefully transfer power,” the statement continued, adding that “lies have consequences.”

Trump had encouraged his supporters to protest the session and “fight like hell” at an early afternoon rally in which he continued to falsely assert voter fraud in his November loss to Biden and pushed Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral votes, which he does not have the constitutional authority to do. Later in the afternoon, after his supporters breached barriers to break into the Capitol and at least one person had been shot, he did not immediately call for them to stop.

Trump released a video hours later on Twitter calling for the mob to “go home.”

5 weapons recovered, 13 arrests at DC protests — 5:33 p.m.

By The Associated Press

The Washington, D.C., police chief says at least five weapons have been recovered and at least 13 people have been arrested so far in pro-Trump protests.

The mostly maskless crowd stormed the Capitol earlier Wednesday as lawmakers were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. One person was shot; their condition is unknown.

Police Chief Robert Contee called the attack a riot.

As darkness began to set in, law enforcement officials were working their way toward the protesters, using percussion grenades to try to clear the area around the Capitol. Big clouds of tear gas were visible.

Police were in full riot gear. They moved down the West steps, clashing with demonstrators.

Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier declared a 6 p.m. curfew.

Trump supporters used ‘chemical irritants,’ according to D.C. police chief — 5:05 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The police chief of Washington, D.C., says pro-Trump protesters deployed “chemical irritants” on police in order to break into the U.S. Capitol.

Police Chief Robert Contee says officials have declared the scene a riot. One civilian was shot inside the Capitol on Wednesday. Thirteen arrests were made of people from out of the area.

Mayor Muriel Bowser says the behavior of the Trump supporters was “shameful, unpatriotic and above all is unlawful.” She says, “There will be law and order and this behavior will not be tolerated.”

Metropolitan police have been sent to the Capitol, and authorities were coming in from Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey to help out. The National Guard was also deployed, as were Homeland Security investigators and Secret Service.

Trump had encouraged his supporters to come to Washington to fight Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. He held a rally earlier Wednesday and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, telling them to “get rid of the weak Congress people” and saying, “get the weak ones get out; this is the time for strength.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar says she is drawing up articles of impeachment — 4:38 p.m.

By Felicia Gans, Globe Staff

US Representative Ilhan Omar said Wednesday afternoon that she is drawing up articles of impeachment to remove President Trump from office following his supporters’ violent attack.

“We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath,” she tweeted.

At least one explosive device found near Capitol — 4:35 p.m.

By Michael Balsamo, Associated Press

At least one explosive device has been found near the U.S. Capitol amid a violent occupation of the building by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Law enforcement officials said the device was no longer a threat Wednesday afternoon.

That’s according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Thousands of supporters of the president occupied the Capitol complex as lawmakers were beginning to tally the electoral votes that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Vice President Mike Pence has called on protesters to leave the Capitol immediately, going further than Trump, who merely called for his supporters to “remain peaceful.”

Security experts call Capitol riot a ‘failure of political will’ — 4:34 p.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe Staff

With the US Capitol overrun Wednesday by protesters claiming falsely that President Trump won reelection in November, security specialists voiced a mixture of shock and outrage as one of the most heavily guarded buildings in the country was effectively taken over by angry civilians.

“The bottom line is, the authorities did know what was coming,” said former Boston police Commissioner Edward F. Davis, who now runs his own security firm and whose clients have included the Boston Globe. “It’s not a security failure, it’s a failure of political will to do anything about it.”

Trump releases video continuing to claim electoral victory, tells supporters to ‘go home’ hours after mob storms Capitol — 4:32 p.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe Staff

As a violent mob stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday, President Trump released a video in which he continued to baselessly claim the election was stolen from him, but told supporters to go home.

“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace,” Trump said in the video as lawmakers from all sides of the aisle pleaded with him to call his supporters off the Capitol, where at least one person had been shot.

Biden calls on Trump to ‘step up’ and denounce violence by ‘extremists’ — 4:15 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

President-elect Joe Biden denounced the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol as Congress convened to confirm his Electoral College victory and called on President Trump to “step up” and denounce the violence.

Biden called the scenes at the US Capitol in which people broke into the rotunda and one person was shot a “god-awful display” and said it was “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business.”

”Let me be very clear: The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America, do not represent who we are. What we’re seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It’s chaos. It borders on sedition. It must end now.”

“The words of a president matter,” Biden also said. “I call on President Trump to go on national television to fulfill his oath and defend the constitution and demand an end to this siege.”

By Zoe Greenberg, Globe Staff

Massachusetts lawmakers on Wednesday forcefully condemned violent clashes between Trump supporters and police that caused a lockdown at the Capitol during congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. Some of the members were in lockdown in undisclosed locations during the standoff.

Baker said the violence seen Wednesday is ‘sad but predictable’ — 4:09 p.m.

By Felicia Gans, Globe Staff

Governor Charlie Baker condemned the violence at the US Capitol on Wednesday and urged President Trump and his supporters to do the same.

“The chaos now unfolding is the sad but predictable outcome of weeks of attacks perpetrated by President Trump and his supporters against the democratic process that makes America the greatest nation on earth,” he wrote on Twitter. “These baseless challenges to President-elect Biden’s victory must stop.”

About 1,100 D.C. National Guard members being mobilized — 4:00 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The Pentagon says about 1,100 D.C. National Guard members are being mobilized to help support law enforcement as violent supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol.

Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said Wednesday afternoon that defense leaders have been in contact with the city and congressional leadership.

A defense official said all 1,100 of the D.C. Guard were being activated and sent to the city’s armory. The Guard forces will be used at checkpoints and for other similar duties and could also help in the enforcement of the 6 p.m. curfew being implemented tonight in the city.

The officials said the D.C. request for National Guard was not rejected earlier in the day. Instead, according to officials, the Guard members have a very specific mission that does not include putting military in a law enforcement role at the Capitol. As a result, the Guard must be used to backfill law enforcement outside the Capitol complex, freeing up more law enforcement to respond to the Capitol.

Hoffman said the law enforcement response to the violence will be led by the Justice Department.

White House says National Guard troops, other federal protective services on way to the Capitol — 3:30 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The White House says National Guard troops along with other federal protective services are en route to the Capitol to help end an violent occupation by President Donald Trump’s supporters who are seeking to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that “At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.”

She added, “We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful.”

Republican lawmakers have publicly called for Trump to more vocally condemn the violence and to call to an end to the occupation, which halted a joint session of Congress where lawmakers were beginning to count electoral votes.

Trump lost the November election to Democrat Joe Biden. He has refused to concede and has worked over the last two months to convince his supporters that widespread voter fraud prevented his own victory.

Republican lawmakers call on Trump to deescalate the violence — 3:30 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Republican lawmakers are increasingly calling on President Donald Trump to act to deescalate the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol by his supporters angry about his election loss.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he spoke with the president earlier Wednesday and told him to make a statement to “make sure that we can calm individuals down.”

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that “it is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down.”

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey told The Associated Press that while he sympathizes with the protesters’ position, they shouldn’t get violent, and it would be “nice” if Trump called on them to “protest in a peaceful way in an appropriate spot, where you belong, where you should be.”

Many Republicans had backed Trump’s false claims of widespread voter spread to explain away his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, of Wisconsin, posted a video message urging Trump to “call it off.”

“This is Banana Republic crap that we’re watching right now,” said Gallagher, who had spoken out against objections from fellow Republicans to certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College vote.

One person shot at the US Capitol — 3:30 p.m.

By Michael Balsamo, Associated Press

One person has been shot at the U.S. Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity amid a chaotic situation.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. The person said the victim had been taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss.

Georgia secretary of state, staff evacuate offices at state Capitol — 3:30 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Georgia’s secretary of state and his staff have evacuated their offices at the state Capitol as armed protesters gathered outside.

Gabriel Sterling, a top elections official, said Wednesday that it was an internal decision made by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to have his team leave.

”We saw stuff happening at the Georgia Capitol and said we should not be around here, we should not be a spark,” Sterling told The Associated Press.

About 100 protesters gathered at the state Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday to protest President Donald Trump’s election loss. Some were armed with long guns.

Trump has focused much of his ire on Raffensperger in the weeks following his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia by about 12,000 votes.

Defense Department official says D.C., has requested an additional 200 National Guard members — 3:15 p.m.

By the Associated Press

A Defense Department official says Washington, D.C., has requested an additional 200 National Guard members as supporters of President Donald Trump violently clash with law enforcement at the Capitol.

That request is currently under review at the Pentagon to determine how the Guard can respond to support law enforcement.

According to officials, the Guard members have a very specific mission that does not include putting military at the Capitol. Instead, the Guard must be used to backfill law enforcement outside the Capitol complex, freeing up more law enforcement to respond to the Capitol.

Officials said the request for more National Guard has not been rejected.

Trump had urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Several Republican lawmakers backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.

Trump tweets to supporters to ‘stay peaceful’ after rallying them to go to the Capitol — 3:13 p.m.

By Felicia Gans, Globe Staff. Material from the Associated Press used in this report.

Despite encouraging his supporters to head to the Capitol at a rally earlier on Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon telling them to “stay peaceful,” even as many violently breached the US Capitol.

Notably, he did not ask them to disperse.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” Trump tweeted at 2:38 p.m. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

In another tweet at 3:13 p.m., Trump wrote: “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

At his rally earlier on Wednesday, Trump said that at the Capitol, “we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them.”

Globe reporter shares video from inside Capitol — 3:00 p.m.

Globe reporter Jazmine Ulloa has been sharing videos from inside the Capitol.

At 2:50 p.m., she posted that the press gallery and Senate chambers had been evacuated, and shortly after 3 p.m., she said she and others were in a “secure undisclosed location.”

Trump supporters break into the Senate chamber — 3:00 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Protesters are now inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled “Trump won that election.”

Several dozen are roaming through the halls, yelling, “Where are they?”

Some were also in the visitors’ galleries.

Romney says Trump has caused ‘this insurrection’ — 2:53 p.m.

By Felicia Gans, Globe Staff

As legislators and members of the press arrived at a secure location, US Senator Mitt Romney told New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin: “This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection.”

Martin said Romney said it with “fury in his voice.”

Members of Congress in House chamber told to put on gas masks after tear gas was dispersed — 2:50 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Members of Congress inside the House chamber were told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas was dispersed in the Capitol Rotunda amid skirmishes by supporters of President Donald Trump

Pro-Trump protestors breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, violently clashing with law enforcement as lawmakers were gathered inside to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential election.

Law enforcement instructed lawmakers to retrieve masks from under their seats amid the clashes. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, as Trump supporters marched through evacuated public spaces in the building.

After egging on protests, Trump tweeted to his supporters to “stay peaceful” as they violently clash with law enforcement and breached the Capitol building.

Lawmakers evacuated from US Capitol — 2:45 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Lawmakers are being evacuated from the U.S. Capitol after protesters breached security and entered the building.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other senators were led out, escorted by staff and police on Wednesday afternoon. Members of the House were also being evacuated. Both chambers had been debating the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

The skirmishes came shortly after President Donald Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud.

Protesters could be seen marching through the Capitol’s stately Statuary Hall shouting and waving Trump banners and American flags.

Some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.

D.C. mayor orders curfew starting at 6 p.m. — 2:40 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The mayor of Washington, D.C., has ordered a curfew in the nation’s capital beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday after protestors seeking to overturn the election results stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the order as protestors supporting President Donald Trump breached the Capitol, where lawmakers were meeting to formally count the electors that will make Joe Biden president on Jan. 20.

The order extends through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The skirmishes came shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud.

Trump supporters clash with officers, Capitol buildings reportedly evacuated — 2:40 p.m.

By Christina Prignano and Jazmine Ulloa, Globe Staff

The US Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police, prompting Mike Pence to reportedly be rushed from the scene and the Senate to recess the Electoral College debate.

Video posted by journalists to Twitter on Wednesday showed Trump supporters clashing with law enforcement following Trump’s speech in which he continued to baselessly claim the election had been stolen from him. Protesters had entered the Capitol building where a joint session was set to formalize Biden’s win, despite objections from some of Trump’s Republican allies.

The New York Times reported that Pence was “rushed” from the Capitol.

McConnell says overruling presidential election would ‘damage our republic forever’ — 1:44 p.m.

By Associated Press

McConnell says overruling presidential election would ‘damage our republic forever’ Share Email to a Friend Embed Mitch McConnell: “I will vote to respect the people’s decision and defend our system of government as we know it.”

The Senate’s top Republican has told his colleagues that Congress should not override the voters’ verdict in electing Democrat Joe Biden president, saying, “If we overrule them we will damage our republic forever.”

The Kentucky Republican made his remarks as the Senate weighed a challenge by a handful of GOP lawmakers to the 11 electoral votes Arizona cast for Biden.

It was the first of several states’ electoral votes that some Republicans are challenging, encouraged by President Donald Trump’s groundless charges that the election was riddled with fraud. Congress seems certain to reject all those challenges on Wednesday and formally certify Biden’s victory.

McConnell says while all elections have irregularities, they weren’t “anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped the entire election.” He says Congress should not declare itself “a national board of elections on steroids,” and says reversing the election results would push the country’s democratic institutions toward “a death spiral.”









Trump allies object to Arizona vote for Biden — 1:15 p.m.

By Associated Press

Republicans from the House and Senate have objected to the counting of Arizona’s electoral vote, forcing votes in both chambers on Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

The objection was made by Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar and was signed by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Both are Republicans. The two chambers now have two hours to debate the challenge.

Biden won the state by more than 10,000 votes. In all, eight lawsuits challenging Biden’s Arizona win have failed, in part over a lack of evidence.

The state’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of an election challenge, because the plaintiff lacked the right to bring the suit in the first place. The woman wasn’t a registered voter when she sued.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, has said there were no irregularities with the vote in her state.

Congress begins joint session to confirm electoral votes — 1:10 p.m.

By Associated Press

Congress has begun a joint session to count and confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

With supporters of President Donald Trump gathering around the Capitol, more than a dozen Republican senators and more than 100 Republican House members have said they will object to the count from as many as six battleground states. They are echoing Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud.

Their efforts are almost certain to fail as many Republicans have said they will oppose the objections. But the session is expected to last into the night on Wednesday as the House and Senate must consider each objection separately and vote on whether to sustain it.

Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the session. He has no power to overturn the results, despite pressure from Trump to do so.

Biden won the Electoral College 306-232. He is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

Pence says he does not have authority to reject electoral votes — 1:03 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

In a statement released just before he presides over a joint session to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win, Vice President Mike Pence said he does not have the authority to “decide which electoral votes should be counted.”

President Trump has pressured Pence in recent days, including at a Wednesday rally in Washington, D.C., to send votes back to the states to be recertified, despite the vice president having no constitutional authority to do so.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” the statement said.

Trump seems to acknowledge GOP losses in Ga. — 12:55 p.m.

By Associated Press

President Donald Trump seems to be acknowledging Republicans losses in the two Senate runoff elections in Georgia even before admitting his own defeat in the state on Nov. 3.

Trump used a rally of supporters in Washington to rail against what he described as “weak Republicans.” But he singled out the two GOP senate candidates in Georgia, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, for praise. Trump said “they fought a good race, never had a shot.”

Democrat Raphael Warnock beat Loeffler on Tuesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history. And Democrat Jon Ossoff is holding onto his lead over Perdue, but it’s too early to call that race. An Ossoff victory would give Democrats control of the Senate.

At the rally, Trump complained that it was a mistake for Congress to move forward with a $600 check for most Americans as part of a COVID-19 relief package, instead of his preferred $2,000 in aid.

Ossoff and Warnock emphasized in the final days of the Senate races that their victories would allow a Democrat-run Senate to provide $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans.

Trump says of the $2,000 checks: “No. 1, it’s the right thing to do, but how does that play politically? I think it’s the primary reason, one of the primary reasons,” for Tuesday’s results.

Congress set to confirm Biden’s electoral win over Trump — 12:50 p.m.

By Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election is going before Congress as lawmakers convene for a special joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

The typically routine proceeding Wednesday will be anything but that, as Trump mounts his desperate attempt to stay in office. The president’s Republican allies in the House and Senate plan to object to the election results, heeding supporters’ plea to “fight for Trump” as he stages a rally outside the White House. It’s tearing the party apart.

The last-gasp effort is all but certain to fail, defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress prepared to accept the November results. Biden, who won the Electoral College 306-232, is to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

Trump keeps up pressure on powerless Pence to subvert vote — 12:35 p.m.

By Associated Press

President Donald Trump is continuing his pressure-campaign against Vice President Mike Pence, telling thousands of supporters falsely that all Pence has to do to stay in office is send Electoral College votes back to the states to be recertified.

Pence has no such unilateral power under the Constitution and congressional rules that govern the count. It is up to the House and Senate to voice objections, and in any case the states’ electors were chosen in accordance with state law, not fraudulently.

The demonstrators on the Ellipse, south of the White House, cheered Trump on and planned to march to Capitol Hill where Congress will vote to affirm or contest the Electoral College results. The president said he’d be walking with the crowd.

President Trump arrived at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on Wednesday. Tasos Katopodis/Getty

“All Mike Pence has to do is send it back to the states,” Trump said, urging his loyal vice president to join lawmakers who are protesting President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us,” Trump said, “and if he doesn’t it’s a sad day for our country.” Trump said it would take courage for Pence not to contest the results.

Thousands of Trump supporters gather in D.C. to protest election results — 12:26 p.m.

By The Washington Post

Thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters are in Washington for rallies Wednesday to falsely assert the presidential election was stolen from Trump. Many in attendance see the demonstrations as a last stand for Trump on the same day Congress votes to certify that President-elect Joe Biden won the election.

Trump supporters participated in a rally on Wednesday in Washington. Julio Cortez/Associated Press

A permit issued by the National Park Service this week indicates organizers expect about 30,000 people to attend. Trump - who lost the popular and electoral college vote - continues to dispute the results, without evidence, and has encouraged his supporters to attend the rallies in the nation’s capital.

D.C. police made 10 arrests from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning at demonstrations in support of President Trump, authorities said.

Romney says Trump has ‘disgraced the office of the presidency’ with challenge to Biden win — 12:07 p.m.

By Associated Press

Sen. Mitt Romney says President Donald Trump’s doomed election challenge has “disgraced the office of the presidency.”

Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill ahead of Wednesday’s joint session to confirm Joe Biden’s Electoral College win that he was certain of the outcome.

“I’m confident that we’ll proceed as the Constitution demands and tell our supporters the truth — whether or not they want to hear it,” Romney said.

Romney said, “President Trump has disrespected the American voters, has dishonored the election system and has disgraced the office of the presidency.”

Biden praises Warnock win, awaits Ossoff outcome — 11:53 a.m.

By Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden is heralding a Democratic victory in at least one of Georgia’s two US Senate runoffs as part of “a resounding message,” as well as good news for his agenda.

Biden in a statement Wednesday congratulated Rev. Raphael Warnock on his “groundbreaking win” over Republican Kelly Loeffler, noting he was “hopeful” that fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff would also win his race.

Biden, the first Democrat in decades to win Georgia’s electoral votes, campaigned several times for the Senate candidates, whose performances affect his legislative agenda’s success. Ossoff’s victory would mean a 50-50 Senate split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as a tie-breaking vote.

Ossoff held a small lead over Republican David Perdue as of Wednesday morning, though it was too early to call the race. Under Georgia law, a trailing candidate may request a recount when the margin of an election is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage points.

‘Only in America’: Warnock’s rise from poverty to US senator — 11:31 a.m.

By Associated Press

Raphael Warnock’s roots showed little promise of a future that led to the US Senate.

He grew up in Savannah in the Kayton Homes public housing project, the second youngest of 12 children. His mother as a teenager had worked as a sharecropper picking cotton and tobacco. His father was a preacher who also made money hauling old cars to a local scrapyard.

Now Warnock, 51, will go to Washington as the first Black senator elected from Georgia, a Southern state still grappling with its painful history of slavery, segregation and racial injustice.

What Biden could get with slimmest possible control of Senate — 11:24 a.m.

By Bloomberg News

With Democrats on the cusp of winning the narrowest possible control of the Senate, President-elect Joe Biden faces a wider avenue for enacting some of his campaign agenda, though the chamber’s legislative procedures will still pose limits.

Incoming Vice President Kamala Harris would be able to cast tie-breaking votes, giving Democrats a one-vote majority -- but one that will make an enormous difference for the new administration. With Chuck Schumer of New York as majority leader, displacing Republican leader Mitch McConnell, Democrats will control the Senate’s schedule, deciding on what measures can be considered for a vote by the full chamber.

That will make Biden’s nominations for the cabinet and other political appointments much more likely to win swift confirmation. Though Republicans could prolong debate, they wouldn’t be able to nix a nominee without pulling at least one Democrat across the aisle.

Warnock plans to continue preaching on Sunday mornings — 10:30 a.m.

By Felicia Gans, Globe Staff

Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is a pastor at the church where Martin Luther King Jr. also preached, said in a CNN interview Wednesday morning that he plans to continue preaching each Sunday while serving in the US Senate.

“I intend to return to my pulpit and preach on Sunday mornings and to talk to the people,” he said. “Listen, one of the things that I’ve learned from being a pastor is that it’s really the people who teach you how to be a good pastor, an effective pastor, and I think it’s the people who teach you how to be an effective senator.

“And so the last thing I want to do is become disconnected from the community and just spend all of my time talking to the politicians. I might accidentally become one, and I have no intentions of becoming a politician,” he continued. “I intend to be a public servant.”

Georgia election official rebukes Trump’s false claim that the state ‘just happened to find 50,000 ballots’ — 9:48 a.m.

By Felicia Gans, Globe Staff

Gabriel Sterling, an election official in Georgia who has repeatedly debunked President Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in the state, disputed a Wednesday morning claim the president made about 50,000 ballots that the state “just happened to find.”

“They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night,” Trump tweeted at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, without evidence. “The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries!”

Sterling wrote back about 45 minutes later, explaining to the president — and Trump’s wider Twitter audience — that the ballots were not simply “found.”

“We have known the number of advanced votes since this weekend,” Sterling tweeted. “We saw record Election Day turnout. As of Monday 970,000 absentees had been accepted. 31k more were added in yesterday’s totals. That leaves 60k that came in yesterday.”

Ossoff says he won Georgia while race remains too close to call — 8:33 a.m.

By Associated Press

US Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is claiming victory in his race against Republican David Perdue, thanking Georgians for “electing me to serve you.”

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race between Ossoff and Perdue, which is too early to call.

Ossoff made the comments early Wednesday in a speech on social media. He said the campaign has been about health, jobs, and justice for Georgians.

He added that he intends to serve all people in the state.

Black voters tip the scale in Georgia, fuel Warnock victory — 6:09 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Warnock, senior pastor of the church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached through the height of the Civil Rights movement until his assassination, made history with a surge in Black turnout.

To be sure, a narrow win out of 4.4 million votes involves plenty of variables. But Black voters were a force in the early vote and on Election Day. Notably, it wasn’t just in metro Atlanta, but also in rural and small-town counties across South Georgia, where Black turnout has historically lagged.

That means it was an alliance spanning from the most affluent Black residents of Atlanta, including recent transplants to Georgia, to those Black Georgia natives who hail from the most economically depressed pockets of the state.

How Warnock won 1 of Georgia’s 2 Senate runoffs — 5:22 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Two US Senate runoff elections that together will determine which party controls the legislative chamber for the next two years were held in Georgia on Tuesday.

Early Wednesday, The Associated Press declared Democrat Raphael Warnock the winner of one of the races over appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a contest that will send him to Washington to finish the remainder of retired GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. The other race between Republican David Perdue, who is seeking a second term, and Democrat Jon Ossoff remained too early to call.

Georgia has become a political focal point since the Nov. 3 general election, when none of the candidates in the state’s two Senate contests earned more than 50 percent of the vote. That forced both races to the Jan. 5 runoff.

Warnock makes history with Senate win as Dems near majority — 2:40 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within the party’s reach.

A pastor who spent the past 15 years leading the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. It was a stinging rebuke of outgoing President Donald Trump, who made one of his final trips in office to Georgia to rally his loyal base behind Loeffler and the Republican running for the other seat, David Perdue.

Democrat Raphael Warnock wins election to US Senate from Georgia, beating incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler — 2:02 a.m.

By Jess Bidgood, Globe Staff

Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler early Wednesday in one of Georgia’s crucial Senate races as Democrat Jon Ossoff pulled ahead in the other, putting the party on the verge of Senate control.

The races, in which Republicans Loeffler and David Perdue tried to hold off challenges from Warnock and Ossoff, will determine the balance of power in the Senate. If Democrats win both, they will have 50 seats and gain control by the slimmest of majorities —Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Warnock had a lead of 1 percentage point over Loeffler while Ossoff led Perdue by about 9,500 votes. Ossoff’s campaign manager said they expected to win given the location of the outstanding votes. Perdue’s campaign vowed to exhaust all their legal options and said they would prevail.

Ossoff campaign releases statement ahead of Senate election results — 1:48 a.m.

By Brittany Bowker, Globe Staff

Jon Ossoff’s campaign manager released a statement early Wednesday saying she expects that Ossoff will have won the election for Georgia’s Senate runoff races, though the race had not yet been called by major networks.

“The outstanding vote is squarely in parts of the state where Jon’s performance has been dominant,” Ellen Foster said. “We look forward to seeing the process through in the coming hours and moving ahead so Jon can start fighting for all Georgians in the US Senate.”







