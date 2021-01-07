US Attorney Lelling says he will prosecute Mass. residents who went to Capitol to engage in violence; Mass. man among arrested

Lelling, an appointee of President Trump, said Americans “on the right and left” must re-learn the difference between freedom of speech and violent attacks and asserted that “anyone who traveled from Massachusetts with the intent to commit such crimes will be prosecuted in the District of Massachusetts.”

“Yesterday’s events in Washington were shocking and, once peaceful demonstrations turned violent, they became criminal,” said US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling in a statement. “The Constitution protects the right to freedom of speech and assembly. What is does not protect is a violent assault on government institutions.”

The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts said Thursday that anyone who traveled to Washington, D.C., with plans to join the violence that erupted in the Capitol on Wednesday will face criminal charges brought by his office.

Lelling didn’t specify which charges such people could face.

His comments came one day after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s November election victory. Many of those supporters had earlier attended a rally in which Trump urged them to “fight like hell” and walk with him to the Capitol.

The violence that followed left four people dead and forced a temporary halt to the certification process sealing Biden’s victory, which wrapped up during the predawn hours of Thursday.

In a related development, the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that a 33-year-old Massachusetts man was among the dozens of people arrested in connection with “incidents in and around” the Capitol Wednesday.

Police identified the Massachusetts man as David Ross and said he was arrested for “curfew violation, unlawful entry” in the 100 block of First Street, NW, near the Capitol. Mayor Muriel Bowser had issued a curfew Wednesday evening in response to the violence.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Ross’s unlawful entry charge stems from an alleged breach of the Capitol during the rioting or because he allegedly entered another facility. His hometown in Massachusetts wasn’t disclosed, and the Police Department’s media relations team didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

In addition to Ross, Thomas R. Gallagher, 61, of Bridgewater, N.H., was arrested Wednesday by the Capitol police and charged with unlawful entry, the agency said.

