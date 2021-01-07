‘We can certainly expect to see more people joining hate groups.’ Advocates worry Capitol siege could be far-right recruiting tool

“The images of Americans storming the capitol are the fulfillment of a longstanding far-right fantasy and the movement will undoubtedly use them as propaganda,” said Dr. Cassie Miller, a senior research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center, in an e-mail message. “There is no way to instantly demobilize this movement, and we can therefore expect more mass demonstrations and violence. We can certainly expect to see more people joining hate groups, but I think it’s also important that we recognize that a person does not need to join an organized group in order to be a part of this far-right movement.”

Hate group monitors are warning that Wednesday’s siege of the US Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters could serve as a recruiting tool to swell the ranks of far-right extremists willing to use violence to achieve their aims.

Rather, Miller continued, it’s “easy enough to be immersed in this kind of conspiratorial, far-right world simply by consuming right-wing media and through the kind of extremist content easily found on mainstream social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube.”

Miller’s words were echoed by Robert Trestan, director of the Anti-Defamation League’s New England office.

“We’ve already seen over the last few years these groups grow and become more active,” Trestan said in a phone interview. “That’s a result of incitement and encouragement that’s come in some cases directly from President Trump and his allies. Yesterday was a perfect example of that.”

Trestan referred to Trump’s rally held before the violence erupted, when he told throngs of his most ardent supporters to “fight like hell” and walk with him down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the work of lawmakers certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s November victory.

“One of the things we saw yesterday afternoon was the Proud Boys Telegram [social media] channel, they were broadcasting it out to the world for people to see,” Trestan said.

Others affiliated with the far-right Three Percenters militia group hailed the violent attack on the Capitol, taking to social media to trumpet a so-called “second revolution,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Times said users of Three Percenter web platforms posted messages including “A start to a new beginning brothers! Let’s set the scales straight and if war sets afoot we will rebel!”

Trestan said any intimations of further violence expressed online shouldn’t be ignored.

“I think we should take their threats seriously because we’ve seen what they’re capable of,” Trestan said. “Between 2016 and 2019 white supremacists alone killed 116 people” nationwide. “The evidence is very clear that the threat of violence is real.”

Many observers troubled by that threat have called for President Trump to be removed from office before Biden’s inauguration in less than weeks.

“We must not allow President Trump to continue to place our nation in peril,” said Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive officer of the NAACP, in a statement. “The NAACP calls for President Trump’s impeachment so that he will never again be able to harm our beloved country, and more importantly, its people.”

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat, also called for Trump’s ouster.

“Our democracy is literally under assault,” Pressley tweeted. “Donald J. Trump incited this violence and is directly responsible for this attempted coup. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately.”

And the events that transpired Wednesday didn’t happen in a vacuum, said Miller, of the law center.

“I think it’s important to recognize that what happened yesterday was the result of years of far-right mobilization, fostered by the president’s incendiary rhetoric, the rampant spread of conspiracy theories online and in right-wing media, and largely unchecked violence from the far right,” Miller wrote.

Bernice King, the daughter of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who leads the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, tweeted that the hatred pervading the Capitol attack predates the rise even of online conspiracy theories and dates back centuries.

“This is not abnormal,” she tweeted. “As my father said, this nation was ‘born in genocide.’ We have yet to earnestly address America’s violent roots, its white supremacy or its racism. With urgency, we must. If we do not, violence, in many forms, will persist, no matter who is in office.”

Miller, of the law center, echoed a similar concern, adding that in the current climate, it’s hard to distinguish the ideas and rhetoric of far-right extremists from those found in the “MAGA world” of Trump’s core base.

“In other words, what we’ve seen is essentially a mass radicalization of Trump’s base,” Miller wrote. “They are not attempting to shift the current priorities of our institutions or swap out our elected representatives, but to dismantle our institutions and democracy itself.”





