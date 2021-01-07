Baystate Health employee has allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

Severe allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are extremely rare. Twenty-one cases of anaphylaxis were reported out of nearly 1.9 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered between Dec. 14 and 23, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report . That’s a rate of 11.1 cases per 1 million doses, which is about 10 times the rate of anaphylaxis for the flu vaccine, CDC officials said Wednesday. To date, 29 cases of anaphylaxis following COVID-19 vaccinations have been reported in the US.

The employee was treated with epinephrine, according to Keith O’Connor, a spokesman for Baystate Medical Center. Fewer than 10 employees also had mild side effects associated with vaccines, he said. The reactions all occurred during the 15-minute observation period following the inoculations. Vaccines from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were involved, he said, and all the affected employees are back at work.

Of the 21 cases reviewed in the CDC report, 17 of the patients had a history of allergies or allergic reactions, and seven had experienced anaphylaxis before, including one after receiving a rabies shot and another after getting the H1N1, or swine flu, vaccine. The CDC found that 71 percent of the reactions occurred within 15 minutes of vaccination. The median age of the patients was 40 years and 19 of them were women.

Interim guidance from the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends that people with a history of anaphylaxis or allergic reactions to vaccines should be observed for 30 minutes after getting their injections, while all others should be monitored for 15 minutes. The CDC committee also has advised that anyone who develops an allergic reaction to the first dose should not receive their second dose.

The most common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines include fatigue, muscle ache, headache and pain at the injection site.

On Christmas Eve, Boston Medical Center physician Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh went into anaphylactic shock after receiving the Moderna vaccine. Sadrzadeh, who’s had a lifelong shellfish allergy, told the Globe he injected himself with his EpiPen as soon as his symptoms manifested, and still believes the risks from COVID-19 outweigh the risks of severe but treatable allergic reactions to the vaccines.













