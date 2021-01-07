Capitol Police chief to resign in wake of violent siege at Capitol

The chief of the police department charged with protecting the U.S. Capitol has resigned, a day after a mob of Trump supporters laid siege to the building while lawmakers were inside voting to certify the election of Joe Biden as president.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund’s last day will be Jan. 16, according to a department official.

The resignation follows calls for his dismissal earlier Thursday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and criticism from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other lawmakers who were enraged after his force failed to thwart the Wednesday afternoon assault.