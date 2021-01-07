Charts: How many vaccine doses has Massachusetts received, and who has been vaccinated?

Massachusetts releases weekly reports on the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the state. The charts below break down vaccination recipients by age, vaccination date, location, and race/ethnicity, while also outlining vaccination brand and administration site type.
The state’s coronavirus vaccine dashboard will be posted each Thursday at 5 p.m.
As of Jan. 5, 139,895 people have received their first coronavirus vaccine in the state, and 1,213 people have received their second doses.
Massachusetts health officials announced earlier this month that health care workers who are at a heightened risk of exposure to the coronavirus and residents and staff members at long-term care facilities would be first in line for the vaccine.
Advertisement
The next doses are expected to go to police officers, firefighters, and emergency responders, home-based health care workers, and then health care workers who are doing “non-COVID facing care,” according to the state’s presentation. Those vaccinations are expected to begin on Monday.
Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.