Mass. reports 7,136 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 71 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 71 to 12,634, the Department of Public Health reported.

The new cases brought the state’s total to 393,188.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 7,136 Thursday, while the seven-day average rose to 4,820, the highest number yet during the state’s pandemic.

The agency also said 81,604 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 2,386 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The public health department reported that 108,412 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 11.4 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,006 people, bringing that total to 387,433.

The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 7.83 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 2,326 to 2,342. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

During the two-week period that ended Jan. 6, there were 178 new coronavirus cases among students and 253 among school staff members statewide reported to state education officials.

The state also reported that 141,108 people have now received doses of the coronavirus vaccines, including 139,895 first doses and 1,213 second doses. It was the first time second doses had been reported. The current vaccines require two shots.

The state said 50,397 doses had been administered in the past seven days.

Peter Bailey-Wells and Felicia Gans of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.