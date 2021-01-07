President Trump says he’ll work toward transition of power, condemns violence a day after inciting mob

President Trump said late Thursday he would work toward an “orderly” transition of power, a day after inciting a mob that attacked the US Capitol, leaving at least four dead.
The message came in a video posted to his Twitter account, which was suspended by the social media platform Wednesday. In the video, he also condemned the violence by his supporters.
“The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country, and to those who broke the law, you will pay,” Trump said.
Advertisement
Though he did not mention Biden by name, he said a “new administration” would take over on Jan. 20 and said he would work to ensure a peaceful transition.
“Now congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power,” Trump said.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.