RNC greets Trump with enthusiasm day after he ignited Capitol riot

Addressing RNC members by phone as they held a private, members-only breakfast at the Ritz-Carlton on Amelia Island in Florida, Trump said he had heard that the news media had falsely reported he would not be speaking. He told the RNC members he wanted to speak, was sorry to miss the event, and looked forward to seeing them in person.

President Trump briefly called in to the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting Thursday morning — and received a loud and overwhelmingly enthusiastic reception when RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel put him on speakerphone, according to people in the room.

Trump made no mention of Wednesday’s violence at the US Capitol, according to the people present, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the president’s remarks. Trump had originally intended to deliver a longer speech but was not scheduled to address the event Thursday night.

Michelle Obama highlights racial disparity

Former first lady Michelle Obama has released a powerful reflection about the violent attack on the Capitol on Wednesday, focusing mostly on a question that many have asked: What if the members of the mob had been Black?

“I think we all know the answer,” she wrote. “Seeing the gulf between the responses to yesterday’s riot and this summer’s peaceful protests and the larger movement for racial justice is so painful. It hurts.”

Obama said she won’t be able to move on or turn the page until the nation reckons with these disparities. A Black man is unpatriotic for taking a knee during the national anthem in silent protest over police brutality and racism, yet a group of mostly White men “laid siege to the United States Capitol. They set up gallows. They proudly waved the traitorous flag of the Confederacy through the halls. They desecrated the center of American government " — with apparent impunity.

“The day was the fulfillment of the wishes of an infantile and unpatriotic president who can’t handle the truth of his own failures,” Obama wrote. “And the wreckage,” she added, “lays at the feet of the Republican Party and media that enabled him.”

Obama said the only way to heal is to understand the disparities in this country and come “to grips with the reality that millions voted for a man so obviously willing to burn our democracy down for his own ego.”

Trump lawyer asks to withdraw from case

A lawyer who had been representing President Trump’s campaign in Pennsylvania has asked a judge to be allowed to withdraw from the case, saying that his services were used “to perpetuate a crime.”

Jerome M. Marcus, a lawyer based in Merion Station, Pa., added: “The client insists upon taking action that the lawyer considers repugnant and with which the lawyer had a fundamental disagreement.”

The filing came a day after pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol, incited by Trump’s false rhetoric that the election had been stolen from him in Pennsylvania and other key swing states won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Marcus had represented the campaign in a case that was filed two days after the election against the Philadelphia County Board of Elections. It had asked a federal judge to order the board to stop counting ballots because the campaign claimed Republican observers were not being given access to the count.

At the time, Trump still officially led in Pennsylvania, but it was clear that as additional ballots were tallied, Biden would take the lead and eventually be declared the winner. US District Judge Paul Diamond held an emergency hearing in the case, where he pressed Marcus as to whether observers had been allowed into the counting room. Marcus conceded at the time that there were a “nonzero number of people in the room,” to which Diamond responded, “I’m sorry, then what’s your problem?”

Diamond refused to grant the request on Nov. 6. Nothing else has happened in the case since then, meaning that Marcus’s request to withdraw is a largely symbolic gesture of protest against Trump’s actions. Marcus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shopify shuts down sites linked to Trump

Shopify said it shut down e-commerce stores affiliated with President Trump in response to the storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

“We have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump,” a company spokeswoman said by e-mail. “Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence.” The shutdown affects the Trump Organization’s official store, TrumpStore.com, and a campaign store, shop.donaldjtrump.com, the spokeswoman said.

The Canadian company’s decision follows a move by the largest social media platforms to freeze Trump’s accounts for the first time. Facebook said it was extending a ban on the president’s posts on Facebook and Instagram “indefinitely” and for at least two weeks, until Joe Biden is inaugurated. Snap and Twitter have also suspended Trump’s accounts.

At Trump’s urging, his supporters overran Capitol Hill on Wednesday, forcing officials to evacuate and delaying Congress’s formal certification of Biden as the next president.

Trump’s actions violate Shopify’s “acceptable use policy,” the spokeswoman said, “which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms, or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause.”

Trump merchandise was still available on Amazon and eBay.

Hawley rebuked by hometown paper

Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley’s objection to Joe Biden’s electoral college victory may have played well for Trump’s supporters storming the Capitol, but back in his home state, Hawley was seen as anything but a hero.

“Sen. Josh Hawley has blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt” read the headline of a caustic editorial in the Kansas City Star, the largest newspaper in Missouri.

In scathing language, the editorial rebuked Hawley as self-interested and dishonest, propping up Trump’s baseless claims of stolen victory and voter fraud in an effort to further his own political career.

“Hawley’s actions in the last week had such impact that he deserves an impressive share of the blame for the blood that’s been shed,” the editorial board wrote.

Elsewhere, it pointedly observed, “Trump did not manage this madness on his own.”

Hawley was among a small handful of Republican senators who objected to the results in battleground states like Pennsylvania that Trump lost and made arguments over the state’s mail-in ballot provisions that the US Supreme Court had already rejected.

After his fellow members of Congress were able to safely return to the Senate floor late Wednesday, Hawley thanked the Capitol police and condemned violence as a way to bring change.

Hours earlier, a group campaigning on Hawley’s behalf sent out a text message to his supporters as the Capitol was under siege.

“Hi, I’m Josh Hawley,” it read. “I am leading the charge to fight for free and fair elections.”

