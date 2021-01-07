Trump’s remarks before Capitol riot may be investigated, acting D.C. US attorney says

WASHINGTON - The top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., said Thursday that President Donald Trump was not off limits in his investigation of the events surrounding Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying “all actors” would be examined to determine if they broke the law.

Asked if federal agents and prosecutors will look at the incendiary statements made by speakers at Trump's rally shortly before a mob of his supporters breached security at the Capitol and wreaked havoc inside, acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said: "Yes, we are looking at all actors here, not only the people that went into the building, but ... were there others that maybe assisted or facilitated or played some ancillary role in this. We will look at every actor and all criminal charges."