Wednesday’s seditious riots have offered the Republican party a clean break from Trump

They may have also done something else: provided a chance for a good chunk of Republicans to have a clean break with Trumpism as the defining trait of their party. In this way, as horrible as Wednesday was, there was a silver lining that by taking it that far, Trump supporters severely wounded their cause, and that could only be a good thing for a diminished Republican Party and, therefore, America as a whole.

The seditious rioters who briefly took over the Capitol on Wednesday broke windows and stopped a Constitutionally mandated procedure in Congress, leading to the deaths of four people.

Prior to the rioting, there was the smart assumption that while Donald Trump may no longer be in the White House, he would still be the most important private citizen in American politics. Ambitious Republicans angling for the presidential nomination in 2024 knew this. They would need to position themselves either in the pro-Trump wing or the anti-Trump wing in the primary season.

Now, after the riots, the Republican Party has a chance to return to its pre-Trump status during the Tea-Party and Mitt Romney days where there is a vocal, but powerless populist base and a ruling establishment Republican class.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled for weeks he is ready to move on to a Republican Party without Trump. After the riots, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News Channel he was urging his members to drop all other objections to the Electoral College vote. It’s important to note that not only was he unable to convince his caucus to do so, but he also voted with the objectors in the end.

So no, Trumpism won’t simply go away. But the timing, as Trump concludes his presidency, does suggest there is no momentum for it to rise again unless Trump becomes the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, which is less of a given now as his own staff members begin quitting and distancing themselves from him.

And it is not just that: Trumpism has failed beyond just being a cultural siren. The wall wasn’t built. America isn’t stronger globally. And Trump entered the White House with a Republican House and Senate and he leaves with Democrats in complete control and Republicans deeply divided.

Republicans distancing themselves from Trump is not new. The reaction across the political board to Trump on Wednesday mirrored what happened after the president failed to fully condemn white supremacists following the events in Charlottesville or the pressure applied to the Ukrainian president that got him impeached. But during those times, Trump remained in the White House and was able to use all levers of power and influence. This time he is only in power for another two weeks, and one of his main sources of influence, his Twitter account, has been silenced, for now.

The road ahead for the Republican Party is going to be long and hard to figure out. Sarah Palin suggested on Fox News Wednesday night that it was time for a third political party that wouldn’t involve the rioters.

To be sure, as long as there are deeply gerrymandered districts, candidates for the House must only care about their party’s base and some version of Trumpism will stick around. However, conservatives are now talking about issues like guns, immigration, and debt — removing Trump from the conversation. After all, what does it mean to have Trump’s back if he isn’t in power?

Trumpism is in retreat and the gig might be up.

Consider that even Trump’s golfing buddy Lindsey Graham is ready to move on: In a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday night, Graham declared “enough is enough.”

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.