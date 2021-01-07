Trumpism has desecrated our democracy

Yet as chaotic and dangerous as the pro-Trump mob attack on the Capitol Wednesday was, if a majority of Americans still treasure our democracy, and I know they do, and if a majority of Donald Trump supporters still attach some value to it, and I hope they do, then it could mark a turning point in a nation whose government no longer works.

A day unlike any we’ve had since 1812 put the wages of Trumpism on display for all to see — and the role some played will shame their names for as long as we endure as a republic.

Advertisement

Trump has now secured his legacy as the most disgraceful president this nation has ever had. A man who has long trafficked in dangerous demagoguery, he incited this mob attack by his angry insurrectionists.

“You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong,” Trump said at Wednesday’s rally in directing his supporters to the US Capitol, our secular temple of democracy.

Now a determined bipartisan gang of congressional members should march to the White House and let this rogue president know that if he can’t walk the straight and narrow for 13 days, they will do everything they can to remove him from office.

It seems hyperbolic to call Wednesday’s events a coup attempt, and yet it qualifies. There were angry extremists battling with police, storming through barricades, scaling the walls, smashing windows, breaking into the House chamber, occupying offices, and looting and vandalizing public property in an effort to block the confirmation of a new president.

Members of Congress and their staff were told to lock themselves in their offices and take shelter under desks. Guns were drawn. Blood was shed. At least 14 police officers were injured.

Advertisement

Four people died, including a woman who was shot in the building.

Democratic Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut was in the House gallery watching the debate when the Trump terrorists breached the security barriers and swarmed into the building. Capitol Police told members of Congress to retrieve their gas masks and then to get down.

“It was very tense,” Himes told me.“ All the officers had their weapons drawn.”

We are now seeing conservatives who previously cowered to or otherwise accommodated this rogue president denounce him, further proof that politics is often hypocrisy as performance art. Nor should much credit be afforded to “leaders” like outgoing Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, who only at the last minute discovered a modicum of principle, conscience, or fortitude.

Still, that belated condemnation is important. Trump must be rendered a political pariah, and having conservatives publicly spurn him could help that happen.

On the Senate side, Republicans Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri deserve similar pariah status. Just before the insurrection broke out, Cruz was justifying the electoral vote challenge in a formulation that revealed, yet again, what a shameless cynic he is. This effort was necessary, Cruz said, because polls showed that some 39 percent of the American people thought the election had been fixed.

As Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, promptly noted, Cruz “knows that high-ranking officials in President Trump’s own Homeland Security Department have concluded that the 2020 election was, quote, the most secure in American history.”

Advertisement

When the Senate reconvened Wednesday night, Mitt Romney, who has emerged as an indispensable national senator, rebuked Cruz and his cadre. “The best way we could show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth,” Romney said. “The truth is that President-elect Biden won the election. President Trump lost.” Simple. Powerful. True.

Hawley was, if that’s possible, a lesser Cruz. The two put pandering to the Trump base over patriotism, personal political ambition over country. If there’s any justice in American politics, their voters will send them packing at the earliest opportunity, along with others who joined their democracy-damaging cause: Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Roger Marshall of Kansas, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, and Rick Scott of Florida, and some 100 members of the House.

Still, with the exception of the shameful eight, the rest of the senators seemed to realize they had to stand as a bulwark against this American Caesar. It’s a start.

One hopes this insurrection will prompt some soul-searching in at least some of the voters who put their trust in this democracy-betraying president. That’s something few regularly or easily do.

Yet this was a once-in-a-century event, one that should sear into every thinking person’s consciousness the value, and fragility, of democracy — and the importance of character in its preservation.

Advertisement

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.