Alabama football coach Nick Saban confirms discussions about postponing title game

Alabama football coach Nick Saban acknowledged that there have been discussions about moving back Monday’s national championship game because of COVID-19 issues.
The Associated Press and others have reported that Ohio State spoke with officials about possible player availability problems that could force the game to be delayed from Monday night in suburban Miami.
“There were discussions as to whether it was fair to continue or to move the game back and all that,” said Saban.
But he noted that Alabama students return to classes next week, creating “difficult management issues if we would have moved the game back.”
Asked Wednesday if the game was still on track for Monday night, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said, “Correct.”
“We’ll have plenty of players,” Day said, though he didn’t disclose a specific number.
Saban also cited the Jan. 18 deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft as a factor against pushing the title game back.
“So just the whole timing of the whole thing would have been a tough management,” the Alabama coach said. “But I would have put player safety on either team as the most important factor in this decision.”