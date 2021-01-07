Bianca Smith quickly appeared on Red Sox radar for coaching position

“The process was actually very interesting, because somebody in HR actually reached out to me about opportunities working in the baseball operations department,” Smith said Wednesday. “So I was pretty shocked to get that email, they just saw my résumé, thought I’d be a good candidate to just talk to. So from there spoke to several different departments, scouting, analytics, and player development.”

When Bianca Smith went through the interview process for a minor league coaching position with the Red Sox, it happened so fast that she didn’t even have a chance to tell her parents. It was a blur, she said, that began with an email from someone in the Sox’ HR department in November.

Advertisement

Despite suggestions from some family members that she pursue a career path in the front office, Smith’s passion always has been coaching. That was clear to the Red Sox after those meetings, too. The interview process took about three weeks, and by December an offer was on the table. Smith ultimately accepted the job, making her the first Black woman to hold a coaching position in MLB.

Smith kept the news a secret from her parents until Christmas, but did reveal it to one person.

“I told my sister, because I tell her everything,” she said. “And I actually got into the habit of not telling my parents when I initially get a call, just because they get so excited. So when I did finally get a chance to tell them, they were blown away. And actually, I think the biggest thing for them was they’re actually more upset that they couldn’t tell anybody yet.”

The news didn’t become public until the Globe broke it last week.

“They are beyond excited,” Smith said of her parents. “I mean, they know how hard I’ve worked to get to this position. So they’re fully supportive of this position.”

Advertisement

Smith isn’t settled on being a minor league coach. She said her ultimate goal is to be a manager for a major league club, inspired by a message delivered by one of her family members.

“I had an uncle who once told me don’t limit yourself,” Smith said. “This was when I still wanted to be a GM. I told him and he said, ‘Well, why not president?’ I was like, ‘Oh, right. I didn’t think about that. I guess I could do that, too.’ So I just don’t limit myself and I want to go as high as I can. I want to continue to challenge myself.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.