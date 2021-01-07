Boston University men, off the ice as a team for more than a month, open season Friday

“There’s been a lot of pauses and restarting up, so it’s been a bit of a challenge in trying to prepare for a game,” said coach Albie O’Connell . “The biggest thing for them was to make sure they stay in shape, try to stay healthy, so when we start skating, we’ll have the best legs as we can.”

Monday’s practice marked the first time the Terriers were on the ice as a team in 36 days.

Boston University expects to finally play its first game of the season this weekend in a home-and-home series against Providence. It’s been a long time coming for the Terriers, the only team in Hockey East yet to play a game this season. The Terriers were supposed to open Dec. 4, but had to delay the start of the season after a positive COVID-19 test within the program. The decision was made to pause hockey activities until after the holidays.

O’Connell likes what he’s seen, commending the team for its conditioning and attitude in practice this week. David Farrance is back for his senior season after posting 14 goals and 29 assists to lead all Division 1 defensemen in scoring and finish as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. Despite all of the holdups to this season, the 2017 third-round pick of the Nashville Predators said he never considered turning pro.

“I talk mostly to my father about decision-making, and we both agree that being at Boston University is the best for me. I think being here right now is the best for my development,” said Farrance. “I wasn’t too eager to sign a pro contract.”

The Terriers should also be bolstered by the return of Ty Amonte, who redshirted after missing all of last season because of injury. Both Farrance and Amonte are assistant captains, with senior Logan Cockerill serving as the captain.

The series with Providence (3-3-2) begins Friday night at BU. The Terriers will play all of their home games at Walter Brown Arena, but will still practice at Agganis Arena.

Playing both sides

Boston College coach Jerry York and Northeastern coach Jim Madigan were interested observers in the gold-medal game of the World Junior Hockey Championship between Team USA and Canada Tuesday night. Both coaches had players on both teams.

BC had three players on the United States team — forward Matt Boldy from Millis, defenseman Drew Helleson, and goalie Spencer Knight. Forward Alex Newhook played for Canada. Northeastern forward Sam Colangelo, from Stoneham, was also on the US squad, and teammate Devon Levi was in net for Canada.

“That was late, past my bedtime, but I was so interested in the game,” York joked about the 9:30 p.m. start time. “Outstanding hockey game. All four of our guys have a lot to be proud of.”

All four BC players are sophomores. Boldy and Newhook had tried out for their respective teams in their freshman season, but were among the last players cut. Both returned to campus, where York set up a meeting for both players with Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau, who also was cut from the US team in his freshman year, in 2012. Gaudreau had a strong second half of the season, then made the US team the following year, and capped his BC career by leading the Eagles to the 2014 Frozen Four. He was named the Hobey Baker Award winner in 2014.

“I think that helped both Alex and Matt,” said York. “They tried hard, but were deemed not ready for that year. What great additions both players were for their teams this year. Sometimes a little adversity is not bad for you, and they used it in the right way. They didn’t go sulk, they came back and worked hard.”

Canada entered the game having outscored opponents, 41-4, but Knight made 34 saves as the US came away with a 2-0 win.

“You just want to have a good hockey game,” said Madigan on watching his players on different teams. “I thought Canada had a really good first five minutes. Then the US in the second and third period beat them at their game. They skated, they checked really well.”

Trevor Zegras, who played at Boston University last year before signing a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks after his freshman season, scored the second goal of the game 32 seconds into the second period. The US sent the puck in from inside the blue line from the left, behind the net, and Levi anticipated it coming around to the right side. But the puck hit a camera positioned in the back of the net, and ricocheted to Zegras, who gathered it and slipped it in before Levi could recover.

“We’ve seen him take the puck behind the goal line and put it in that spot before,” said Madigan, recalling Zegras’s game-tying goal with 1.2 seconds remaining in last year’s Beanpot title game.

Zegras was the top scorer in the Junior tournament with seven goals and 11 assists, and O’Connell marveled at how far his game has come, texting his former pupil before the game to joke that he wished Zegras shot more last year.

“I’m really happy for Trev. He was terrific when he was here. He did everything we asked,” said O’Connell. “I thought he did an unbelievable job in the media when he was here, and there. He’s really growing up on the spot.”





