Bruins prank Patrice Bergeron with captain announcement by initially naming Brad Marchand

“I’m really looking forward to taking this next step, but I think we all know who the real captain is,” Marchand said, as his teammates burst into applause. “Congrats to Bergy.”

Then things got serious, and Marchand handed the captaincy to Patrice Bergeron.

Bergeron, 35, shook hands with Sweeney and Bruins president Cam Neely, then accepted his new jersey bearing a “C” in the upper left-hand corner.

“Can’t see, but I’m smiling right now,” Bergeron told his teammates from behind a mask. “It’s a huge honor boys, obviously.”

Advertisement

Bergeron has been with the Bruins organization since he was drafted in the second round in 2003, and he earned his way into the league as an 18-year-old. He will fill the captaincy role vacated by Zdeno Chara, who held it since 2006 before leaving for the Washington Capitals this offseason.

As Sweeney announced Marchand’s “captaincy,” Bergeron’s face was unreadable, but he seemed to take the prank in stride.

“As we saw, there’s a lot of guys that deserve the letter,” Bergeron said. “And it’s not about the letter, it’s about coming together as a team, everyone taking ownership of this locker room.

“As [Sweeney] said, there’s been some amazing captains in the history of this organization, and I’m going to try to better myself and keep leading by example and try to be me, and keep learning from all you guys.”

Bergeron has tallied 869 career points, including 111 in the playoffs. He was part of the 2011 Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup.

In a statement, Neely said Bergeron “embodies what it means to be a Bruin.”

“For 16 seasons we have all watched Patrice grow not only into an elite player but also a tremendous leader,” Neely said. “Patrice represents the Bruins organization and our fans with integrity, determination, and class.”