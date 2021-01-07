Revolution add two players who are expected to compete for starting roles

Two of sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena’s former players have signed with the Revolution as free agents, the team announced Thursday.

Left winger Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng, who played 10 games for the MLS Cup-winning Columbus Crew last season, and right back A.J. DeLaGarza, a reserve with expansion team Inter Miami CF, are expected to compete for starting positions. Boateng and DeLaGarza played for Arena with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Boateng, 26, went from Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy to the Cate School in Carpinteria, Calif., then the University of California-Santa Barbara, before starting his professional career in 2013. He played for Helsingborgs IF in Sweden from 2013-15 and returned to the US to join the Galaxy, D.C. United, and the Crew.