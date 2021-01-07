With NHL regular season less than a week away, Canadiens get approval to play in Montreal

The Montreal Canadiens will be able to play home games despite the Quebec government’s imposition of a curfew aimed at curbing COVID-19 in the province. There will be no fans at games. Players and personnel will be tested daily and they are not allowed to visit other people when off the ice. Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday night that the measures will take effect Saturday and remain in place until at least Feb. 8. The Canadiens open their season Wednesday at the Maple Leafs in Toronto. After six games on the road, their first game at the Bell Centre is Jan. 28 against the Calgary Flames. TSN reported Thursday that Ontario has granted approval for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators to play home games, all but finalizing the NHL’s plan for an all-Canadian division. Alberta (Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers) and British Columbia (Vancouver Canucks) have given the green light for their teams to play home games during the pandemic. Manitoba’s acting deputy chief provincial public health officer has said he’s confident the Winnipeg Jets can play home games. Ontario has yet to make a final decision.

JaKayla Brown had 23 points and five rebounds, Jahsyni Knight added 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals, and Hofstra (4-5, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) staved off a Northeastern comeback to take a 68-57 win in a women’s basketball game at Cabot Center. Mide Oriyomi had 17 points and five rebounds, and Stella Clark tallied 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Huskies (0-5, 0-3). Trailing, 48-30, after three quarters, Northeastern cut the deficit to 5, buoyed by consecutive 3-pointers by Clark, Maddie Vizza, and Anna Boruta, but got no closer … No. 3 UConn’s home game against Seton Hall scheduled for Feb. 10 will be played on Jan. 13. The Pirates were originally set to play at Creighton that day, but the Bluejays have paused team activities because of a recent positive COVID-19 test result … No. 5 South Carolina canceled Thursday night’s game against Georgia and paused team activities due following a positive coronavirus test. The Gamecocks are scheduled to play at No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday … Ninth-ranked UCLA will not play Friday against Colorado because the Bruins do not have enough healthy players to meet the Pac-12 Conference’s minimum of seven healthy scholarship players ahead of the game. UCLA is hoping to reschedule … Sunday’s Rutgers at Ohio State game has been postponed due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the Scarlet Knights’ program … Zaon Collins, a star UNLV men’s basketball recruit, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence of marijuana in a Dec. 30 high-speed crash that killed 52-year-old Las Vegas school custodian Eric Echevarria. A Las Vegas judge let the 19-year-old remain free from jail with electronic monitoring but banned him from using drugs or alcohol pending a Feb. 17 preliminary hearing of evidence. The charges against Collins, including reckless driving, could have him face up to 26 years in state prison … Tulsa’s men’s home game with Central Florida scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among UCF athletes.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban acknowledged there were discussions about possibly moving the national championship game back because of COVID-19 issues. Multiple media outlets have reported that Ohio State had spoken with College Football playoff officials about possible player availability problems for the Buckeyes that could force the game to be delayed from Monday night in suburban Miami. “We’ll have plenty of players” available, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said while not giving a specific number. Saban cited the Jan. 18 deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft as a factor against pushing the title game back.

TENNIS

Top seed Kenin aces season opener

Sofia Kenin opened her season by beating Yang Zhaoxuan, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open. The top-seeded American hit 11 aces to set up a second-round match against Kirsten Flipkens in the United Arab Emirates. Second seed Elina Svitolina earned a 6-4, 6-3 win over American Jessica Pegula. Third seed Karolina Pliskova hit seven double-faults before beating Despina Papamichail, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). Also, fourth seed Aryna Sabalenka rallied after trailing 5-3 in the opening set to beat Polona Hercog, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, sixth seed Elena Rybakina defeated Lucrezia Stefanini, 6-1, 6-3, Hsieh Su-Wei upset eighth-seeded Marketa Vondrousova, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), Tamara Zidansek fought off 11th-seeded American Jennifer Brady, 0-6, 6-3, 6-4, and American teenager Coco Gauff won the first 11 games in her 6-0, 6-1 rout of Ulrikke Eikeri … Fifth seed Tommy Paul made the most of his home-court advantage, sweeping Ji Sung Nam, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round at the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open. Gianluca Mager rallied past American Ryan Harrison, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 … Dayana Yastremska, ranked 29th in the WTA, was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation for failing an out-of-competition doping test. The ITF said the 20-year-old Ukrainian, who has three WTA singles titles, tested positive for mesterolone metabolite, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone. Final punishment will not be decided until a full hearing. Yastremska has a right to appeal the provisional ban but has not yet done so.

SOCCER

Games postponed in England, South America

South American soccer body CONMEBOL called off Thursday’s first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal in Santiago between host Chile’s Coquimbo and Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia. The decision came hours before kickoff after local health authorities confirmed three players of the visiting Argentinian side tested positive for COVID-19. The match has been rescheduled for next Tuesday in Asunción, Paraguay … English Premier League soccer club Aston Villa reported a “significant” coronavirus outbreak and closed its training ground, putting in jeopardy its scheduled FA Cup home game against Liverpool on Friday. Villa is also scheduled to host Tottenham in a league game next Wednesday. The club said “a large number” of players and staff returned positive tests following routine testing on Monday Earlier, Southampton’s third-round FA Cup game against Shrewsbury scheduled for Saturday was called off after the third-division team reported a coronavirus outbreak. Also, two Women’s Super League games scheduled for Saturday were postponed. Manchester City’s match against West Ham was called off after City reported “four positive COVID-19 cases and a number of other mitigating factors.” Arsenal said one player tested positive this week, resulting in a postponement against Aston Villa.

MISCELLANY

Japan’s Sugano misses signing deadline

Japanese star pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano failed to agree to a contract with a Major League Baseball team by Thursday’s 5 p.m. EST deadline. The 31-year-old righthander had been posted by the Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Central League on Dec. 8. Sugano was 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA and three shutouts in 20 games last season, striking out 131 and walking 25 in 137 1/3 innings while allowing 97 hits. He is 101-49 with a 2.32 ERA over eight seasons in Japan … Kyrie Irving sat out the Brooklyn Nets’ home game against the 76ers Thursday night because of personal reasons. Kevin Durant was already out of Brooklyn’s lineup because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Coach Steve Nash said Durant could return Sunday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus … The NBA said that of the 498 NBA players tested for COVID-19 since Dec. 30, four new players have returned confirmed positive tests. Anyone who has tested positive is isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players’ Association …

