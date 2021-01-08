Man flown to two hospitals after crash on Route 25 in Bourne

A man was ejected from a car that flipped over in the middle of Route 25 in Bourne and flown by medical helicopter to two hospitals Friday night, State Police said.

Troopers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a single-car crash involving a 2017 Nissan Sentra. The man, who was alone in the car, was flown first to Tobey Hospital in Wareham with serious injuries and then flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, State Police said.

His condition was not known late Friday night.