Teenager, young woman arrested after domestic dispute on Route 110 in Methuen

At 12:05 p.m., a State Trooper responded to a motorist’s report of a man and woman physically fighting in the middle of Lowell Street, according to a release from State Police. Upon arrival, the pair did not cooperate with the trooper’s investigation and allegedly assaulted him before fleeing into the adjacent woods. Before he fled, the trooper detected a hard object inside the man’s jacket that resembled a firearm, State Police said.

A male teenager and a young woman who got into a fight in the middle of Route 110 in Methuen were arrested Friday after they allegedly assaulted a state trooper and tossed a gun into the Merrimack River, prompting an hours-long search for the weapon, officials said.

Advertisement

Several additional State Police patrols were called to assist with finding the suspects, who were and taken into police custody. After the search, a witness told State Police they saw the man toss an object, believed to be a gun, into the Merrimack River behind the wooded area near Lowell Street. Police are still searching for the object as of late afternoon, State Police said.

An 18-year-old male from Townsend , was charged with domestic assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, and disorderly conduct. The woman, a 22-year-old Fitchburg resident, was also charged with assault and battery on a police officer in addition to resisting arrest.

Neither were identified, due to privacy policies involving domestic violence.

The trooper suffered a shoulder injury and was later examined and released from Lawrence General Hospital. The suspects’ injuries were minor, said State Police spokesperson David Procopio, “I don’t believe either went to the hospital,” Procopio said Friday evening.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MuiChristine.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.