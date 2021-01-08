Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce unanimous AP All-Pros; Aaron Rodgers tops Patrick Mahomes on first team

Tennessee running back Derrick Henry , who ran for 2,027 yards to win his second consecutive rushing title, was named All-Pro for the first time after leading the AFC South champion Titans to their first division title in 12 years.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers was selected for the third time, finishing ahead of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes in voting from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Last season’s Super Bowl MVP shared second-team honors with Josh Allen of Buffalo.

Dynamic defensive star Aaron Donald and unstoppable tight end Travis Kelce were unanimous choices Friday for the Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.

“Very consistent, very durable, very impressive,” coach Mike Vrabel said of the NFL’s first winner of back-to-back rushing titles since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07.

Donald, who has helped the Los Angeles Rams to the top-ranked defense in the NFL, earned his sixth All-Pro selection. It was the third for Kansas City's record-setting Kelce.

“I think the best display of greatness is making people around you better,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of Donald. “And that’s exactly what he does, by the way he influences them every single week.”

Mahomes lauded Kelce for the way he approaches his job.

“For a guy to have that much talent, work that hard and be able to learn really every single day like that, that’s what makes him so special on the field,” Mahomes said.

Joining Donald and Kelce were 15 players returning to the squad, and 14 newcomers. Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner also made his sixth squad.

“The marvelous durability that he’s demonstrated for middle linebacker after all these years is just off the charts,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.

Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill is now a three-time All-Pro along with Rodgers, among the favorites to win MVP after guiding the Packers (13-3) to the top seed in the NFC.

Joining Henry as first-time choices among skill players were Buffalo wideout Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL in catches and yards receiving, and Rodgers’s favorite target, Davante Adams.

The Packers and Colts led all teams with four All-Pros apiece. Green Bay left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is out for the playoffs after injuring a knee in practice during the final week of the regular season, made it for the second time. Center Corey Linsley was a first-time selection.

Indianapolis has interior lineman DeForest Buckner and linebacker Darius Leonard on the defense, left guard Quenton Nelson on offense, and George Odum as the special teamer. Nelson is a three-time All-Pro, Leonard a double selection, while Buckner and Odum made it for the first time.

Rounding out the offense were Cleveland right tackle Jack Conklin (second selection), and Washington right guard Brandon Scherff (first).

Also on defense were edge rushers T.J. Watt, the NFL’s sacks leader for Pittsburgh who is on his second All-Pro Team, and newcomer Myles Garrett of Cleveland; San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner (first selection); cornerbacks Xavien Howard (first) of Miami, the league’s interception leader, and Jalen Ramsey (second) of the Rams; and safeties Tyrann Mathieu (third) of Kansas City, Minkah Fitzpatrick of Pittsburgh and Budda Baker of Arizona, both for the second time. There was a tie between Fitzpatrick and Baker for the second safety spot.

The long snapper position is new to the All-Pro Team in 2020, and Baltimore’s Morgan Cox was the choice. Chicago kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson made it for the fourth time. The rest of the special teams positions were newcomers: Miami kicker Jason Sanders, New England punter Jake Bailey and punt returner Gunner Olszewski.

Repeaters from 2019 were Donald, Wagner, Nelson, Watt, Fitzpatrick, Mathieu and Patterson.

In all, 18 players represent the AFC, which is considered the stronger conference this season, and 11 for the NFC. Exactly half of the 32 clubs have a 2020 All-Pro.

Browns finally practice

Kevin Stefanski is still stuck in his basement at home. At least the Browns are out and about.

Well, most of them.

After being unable to practice for two days because of COVID-19 testing and protocols, Cleveland got permission from medical experts and the NFL to get on the field Friday for the first time this week in advance of Sunday’s wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team resumed normal activities — by 2021 standards — at its training facility, which has been closed since Tuesday when coach Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 along with Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and three others.

“That’s much better than being on these Zoom calls,” said Stefanski, who won’t coach Sunday’s game because league rules state anyone testing positive with the virus must isolate for 10 days. “They’re excited to get out there.”

The Browns had been limited to virtual meetings while preparing for their first postseason appearance since the 2002 season.

Stefanski, who will be replaced by special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, opened his news conference with a rundown of Cleveland’s injury list, which includesGarrett and Conklin, both picked as AP All-Pros.

Garrett is questionable with a shoulder issue, but Stefanski said he’s confident the edge rusher along with stout defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (neck) will play.

Conklin is out with an “illness,” but Stefanski could not say whether Conklin is experiencing COVID-like symptoms.

Cowboys fire defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after their defense allowed a franchise record in points and finished 31st in the NFL against the run in his only season.

Coach Mike McCarthy hired Nolan from New Orleans, where he was coaching linebackers, when McCarthy replaced Jason Garrett a year ago. They worked together for a season in San Francisco in 2005, when Nolan was coach and McCarthy was his offensive coordinator and the 49ers finished 4-12.

Dallas also fired defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, another former San Francisco coach.

Bears hurting

The Chicago Bears might have to get by without some important players in their wild-card game against the New Orleans Saints, after leading tackler Roquan Smith and rookie receiver Darnell Mooney missed practices all week because of injuries.

Both were listed as questionable for Sunday, as was cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Smith (left elbow) was hurt on Green Bay’s first possession last week, while Mooney (ankle) exited in the fourth quarter of Chicago’s loss to the Packers.

Jets interview 49ers DC Saleh

The New York Jets became the latest NFL team to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for a head coaching vacancy.

Saleh is one of the most popular candidates among the six teams looking for a new coach. In addition to his interview with New York, Saleh has also spoken to Detroit and Atlanta.

The 41-year-old 49ers assistant is the third known candidate to have a remote meeting with the Jets. They interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy Wednesday and former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis Thursday. New York has requested several more interviews in what is expected to be a lengthy and comprehensive process.

The Jets fired Adam Gase last Sunday after he went 9-23 in two years, including 2-14 this season.

Packers make 6,000 tickets available

The Green Bay Packers are making about 6,000 tickets available to season ticket-holders for their divisional playoff game, which will mark the first time they will have paying spectators at home this season.

Packers officials say seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout Lambeau Field. They’ll be available to season ticket-holders who didn’t opt out of the opportunity to purchase tickets this season.

The Packers hadn’t allowed any spectators for their first four regular-season home games. In late November, they made seating available to team employees and their immediate family members to test out Lambeau Field safety protocols in case paying spectators were allowed later in the season. The last two home games also featured hundreds of frontline workers who were invited to attend.

Fans will have to stay in their pods unless they’re using the rest room or purchasing food or drinks. Tailgating in the parking lot is prohibited. Spectators must wear face coverings at all times.

As the top seed in the NFC playoffs, the Packers have a first-round bye. Their first home playoff game will be Jan. 16 or Jan. 17.