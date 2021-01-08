Harris English takes two-shot lead at Kapalua

A new year, and Harris English keeps right on rolling. English finished with a 10-foot birdie to cap off an ideal Friday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a 6-under-par 67, giving him a two-shot lead over a quartet of players that includes defending champion Justin Thomas . Even with a lead, it feels as though the first PGA Tour event of the year is wide open. With virtually no wind, rare for the Plantation Course at Kapalua, scores remained low and several players were stacked up behind him. That includes Masters champion Dustin Johnson , who hit it close enough all round to make a few putts in his round of 65. “Felt like I got back in the tournament a little bit,” said Johnson, playing for the first time since his Nov. 15 victory at Augusta National. English is among 16 players at the winners-only event who didn’t win last year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out three months on the tour schedule, anyone who reached the Tour Championship qualified this year. English did everything but win, going from No. 369 in the world to among the top 30. He was at 14-under 132, two shots ahead of Thomas, PGA champion Collin Morikawa (65), Daniel Berger (65), and Ryan Palmer (67), another player who didn’t win in 2020 and was happy to be here.

COLLEGES

BU men’s hockey falls to Providence in opener

The Boston University men’s ice hockey team finally returned to the ice at Walter Brown Arena and dropped a 7-3 contest to No. 16 Providence. After Providence scored the game’s first goal less than two minutes into the game, BU responded with three straight tallies as sophomores Jay O’Brien and Sean Driscoll and freshman Luke Tuch all scored their first goals as Terriers to give the home squad a 3-1 lead. The Friars rebounded, however, and scored the game’s final six goals to improve to 4-3-2 … Six unanswered goals propelled the No. 16 Providence men’s hockey team past Boston University, 7-3, Friday night in BU’s opener. After Providence scored the first goal less than two minutes into the game, BU responded with three straight tallies as sophomores Jay O’Brien and Sean Driscoll and freshman Luke Tuch all scored their first goals as Terriers (0-1-0) to give the home squad a 3-1 lead. The Friars rebounded, however, and scored the game’s final six goals to improve to 4-3-2 . . . Kalle Eriksson scored a power-play goal with 26 seconds remaining in 3-on-3 overtime to lift New Hampshire past No. 2 Boston College, 4-3. The home loss to UNH was the Eagles’ first since 2010 and snapped an 11-game unbeaten streak (9-0-2) against the Wildcats at Conte Forum. BC fell to 5-2-0 while New Hampshire improved to 3-3-1 . . . The eighth-ranked Boston College women’s hockey team claimed a 5-3 win over Merrimack at Kelley Rink in the first game of 2021. Willow Corson tied a career-high with 3 points on one goal and two assists . . . Aerin Frankel earned her 62nd career win for No. 3 Northeastern (4-1-0, 4-1-0 HEA) in a 3-1 victory over visiting New Hampshire (3-8-0, 3-8-0 HEA). Katie Cipra and Tessa Ward both scored their first goals of the season and Katy Knoll tallied her third … After cancelling the 2020 fall sports season due to COVID-19, the Patriot League announced it will hold the fall and spring sports seasons simultaneously during the upcoming spring semester. The Patriot League will offer spring schedules for its normal spring sports — baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s lacrosse — while also holding abbreviated league seasons for the fall sports cancelled, which include men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, football, and volleyball. A total of 22 sports will be in action this spring as the Patriot League also plans to host championships for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women outdoor track and field, women’s rowing, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s indoor track. Boston University and Holy Cross are members of the Patriot League … Michigan has decided to stick with coach Jim Harbaugh, finalizing a new, five-year deal that cuts his guaranteed compensation but gives him an opportunity to make up for the financial loss if he can start winning championships. The school will pay him $4 million in 2021 with a chance to make nearly $8 million in the fifth year of his contract, according to the memorandum of understanding signed by Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel.

BASEBALL

Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93

Tommy Lasorda, the baseball ambassador who said he bled Dodgers blue during a seven-decade association with the team and was the oldest living member of the Hall of Fame, has died. He was 93. Lasorda suffered a heart attack at his home Thursday night and died at the hospital, according to a statement from the Dodgers. After retiring as a player at the conclusion of the 1960 season, Lasorda spent 12 years as a Dodgers’ scout and minor-league manager before joining the big-league club as the third-base coach under Hall of Fame manager Walter Alston. He replaced Alston, who retired, on Sept. 29, 1976, and went on to become the National League’s Manager of the Year in 1983 and 1988 … Lefthander Stephen Tarpley was claimed by the New York Mets off waivers from the Miami Marlins. The 27-year-old was 2-2 with one save and a 9.000 ERA in 11 innings over 12 games last year, striking out 11, and walking eight. Tarpley is 3-2 with three saves and a 6.64 ERA in 43 games over three seasons with the New York Yankees (2018-19) and Miami, striking out 58 and walking 29 in 44⅔ innings.NBA

76ers quarantining in New York

Philadelphia 76ers are quarantining in New York because of a positive COVID-19 test for guard Seth Curry. A person familiar with the situation says the Sixers stayed overnight after the team learned of Curry’s positive result during Thursday’s loss against the Nets. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not made Curry’s condition public. The person said as of Friday morning Curry was the only positive test on the Sixers.

Miscellany

Pinturault wins giant slalom in Switerland

French skier Alexis Pinturault stretched his lead at the top of the overall World Cup standings by winning a giant slalom in Adelboden, Switzerland, posting the fastest time in both runs. Pinturault finished 1.04 seconds ahead of Filip Zubcic on the icy Chuenisbärgli course. Marco Odermatt was third, 1.11 back, to retain a small lead over Pinturault in the season-long giant slalom standings … Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga was provisionally suspended in a doping case and could be banned from the Tokyo Games. The Athletics Integrity Unit said it sent South African long jumper a “notice of charge” in the case, which is based on suspected breaches of whereabouts rules. Manyonga won gold at the 2017 world championships in London. He finished fourth two years later in Doha … D.C. United rounded out its goalkeeping corps by acquiring veteran Jon Kempin from the Columbus Crew for a third-round pick in the MLS draft on Jan. 21. Kempin, 27, is entering his 12th pro season after serving with Sporting Kansas City, the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Crew, which won the MLS Cup last month. A career backup with 21 starts overall, he is expected to fill the third slot on the depth chart behind Bill Hamid and Chris Seitz … New Jersey Devils goaltender Corey Crawford has taken an indefinite leave of absence due to undisclosed personal reasons. Crawford, 36, signed a two-year contract with New Jersey as a free agent after helping the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups. MacKenzie Blackwood is the Devils’ No. 1 goaltender. The Devils open the season Thursday at home against Boston. Crawford went 16-20 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average during the pandemic-shortened season.