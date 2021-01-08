Kemba Walker cleared to resume practices; Celtics believe he will be back ‘in the near future’

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, who has yet to play this season as he rebuilds strength in his left knee, has been cleared to resume full practices.

Coach Brad Stevens said Friday that he believes Walker will be back “somewhere in the near future.” According to a league source, the Celtics have been tentatively targeting next Friday’s game against the Magic for Walker’s return, but the final decision will ultimately be based on how he feels after participating in full team workouts.

“He’s been out there with the coaching staff, he’s been out there both in one-on-one workouts and doing his reads in four-on-four and five-on-five stuff,” Stevens said. “Next step now is to play some live and practice some live with our guys. I don’t think he’s too far. He looks great and feels great. Probably the best he’s felt since he’s been here, coming straight to Boston from China last year in the FIBA games.”