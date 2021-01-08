Kemba Walker cleared to resume practices; Celtics believe he will be back ‘in the near future’

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, who has yet to play this season as he rebuilds strength in his left knee, has been cleared to resume full practices.
Coach Brad Stevens said Friday that he believes Walker will be back “somewhere in the near future.” According to a league source, the Celtics have been tentatively targeting next Friday’s game against the Magic for Walker’s return, but the final decision will ultimately be based on how he feels after participating in full team workouts.
“He’s been out there with the coaching staff, he’s been out there both in one-on-one workouts and doing his reads in four-on-four and five-on-five stuff,” Stevens said. “Next step now is to play some live and practice some live with our guys. I don’t think he’s too far. He looks great and feels great. Probably the best he’s felt since he’s been here, coming straight to Boston from China last year in the FIBA games.”
Walker dealt with left knee pain throughout last season. Last February, he missed six games after having the knee drained to relieve swelling.
He topped the 40-minute mark five times during the playoffs in Orlando, and the early start to this season did not give him adequate time to recover. Walker received a stem-cell injection in the knee in early October and then started a strengthening program.
“Credit to Kemba for saying, ‘I’ve got to get this thing stronger, and I’ve got to make sure that it is ready to go through a season and then, if we’re fortunate, a postseason,” Stevens said. “But he and [strength coach Jace Delaney] have done a nice job putting together a plan of attack, along with Phil Coles, and then hopefully he’ll be back soon. But we’re not going to rush that.”
