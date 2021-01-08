Linda Martindale embraces new challenge as boys’ basketball coach at Lincoln-Sudbury

On Friday night, she became second female in two seasons, and just the third in recent memory, to coach a varsity boys’ basketball team in the state in Lincoln-Sudbury’s 55-44 Dual County League loss to Acton-Boxborough despite a furious fourth-quarter effort.

Highly successful as a coach, previously directing the Weston and Newton North girls’ programs to MIAA tournament appearances, Martindale is doing something unheralded — on multiple fronts.

SUDBURY — Forget about history. Linda Martindale couldn’t help but wonder what could have been, with just a few more minutes, too little too late, as she gathered her thoughts outside the Lincoln-Sudbury gymnasium.

Advertisement

Martindale is also embracing the challenge in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, not knowing when, or if, the season will get shut down in a moment’s notice. Who knows if this was her seniors’ last opportunity to leave it all on the court — heck, they’ve already had one delay to the season.

“I’ve known these kids for a long time, I coached a lot of them in fifth, sixth, seventh grade,” said Martindale, who served as the head boys’ coach for Sudbury Youth Basketball since 2010. Her son, Judson, a 6-foot-6-inch freshman at Holy Cross, played at Worcester Academy.

“I feel like we could jump back in. They were ready to go this week.”

The last time Martindale coached a high school game at L-S, as the varsity girls’ varsity coach at Weston, most of her current players were “just babies,” she said.

They also weren’t playing with rules that included no inbound plays, an opening tip decided by rock-paper-scissors, and an electronic whistle from the scorer’s table.

And the urgency was everywhere. After trailing by double digits headed into the fourth quarter, the Warriors turned up the pressure in the final three minutes, cutting the lead to 9 before the Colonials managed to put it away.

Advertisement

“I told the kids any day on the court is a good day,” said A-B coach Sercan Fenerci of the playing conditions, adding with a laugh, “I stole from the Waltham coach [Mike Wilder] — you can print that.”

It was a good night for the Colonials, boosted by the return of 6-7 forward Shea Doherty who, after starring on an 18-win A-B squad as a sophomore two years ago, transferred back from Vermont Academy. He finished with 10 points and racked up four blocks, while teammate Bobby Sweet led all scorers with 14 points.

Juniors Kyle O’Connell (11 points) and Jack Napier (10) led the Warriors in scoring.

A-B took extended a 5-point halftime lead into a 38-24 advantage after three quarters thanks to strong defense that led to heady transition play. And no play on the run was prettier than Doherty’s fourth block of the night leading into a fast break basket by Josh Poretto to extend the lead to 14.

After accepted the L-S job last summer, Martindale has had a number of conversations with Kristen McDonnell, her former Bay State Conference rival at Braintree, who is now the boys’ coach at Norwood. A lot of McDonnell’s advice, from the speed of the game to the depth of the benches, has been taken to heart.

“She’s given me so many great words of wisdom, honestly. She’s told me a lot of great things,” Martindale said.

Advertisement

In her first season last winter at Norwood, McDonnell learned the players are faster, and the game is going to go faster.

“The simpler you can make the offense, the better,” she said. “The good thing is our compete level is so high, Linda and I, and knowing her approach to the game, I think she’ll embrace the fast pace. She’s always loved to go up and down. She’s always adjusted well on the fly. I think she’s going to do really well. She really knows her stuff.

“We went back and forth a lot [when she was at Newton North]. Even when she didn’t have the talent she’d always give us the hardest time. She takes what she gets and moves her chess pieces. We had some crazy games against each other.”