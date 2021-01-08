Patriot League will conduct 2021 fall and spring seasons simultaneously

A total of 22 sports will be in action this spring as the Patriot League also plans to host championships for men’s and women’s cross-country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women outdoor track and field, women’s rowing, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s indoor track.

The Patriot League will offer spring schedules for its normal spring sports — baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s lacrosse — while also holding abbreviated league season’s for fall sports, which include men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, football, and volleyball.

After canceling the 2020 fall sports season because of COVID-19, the Patriot League announced Friday it will hold the fall and spring sports seasons simultaneously during the upcoming spring semester.

The Patriot League has a pair of Massachusetts member schools in Holy Cross and Boston University.

“League play will be contingent on the League and its member institutions being able to conduct competitions in ways that protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff members and their communities,” the Patriot League said in a statement.

Here’s a breakdown:

▪ Baseball: The six programs will be split into two three-team divisions and play a 30-game schedule that begins March 13. There will be a four-team championship in late May.

▪ Men’s and women’s cross-country: Lafayette College will host the championships March 5.

▪ Field hockey: The seven programs will play a six-game league schedule beginning March 7, with a championship game April 24.

▪ Football: The six programs will be split into two three-team divisions and play four games. The season starts March 13 and the two division winners will play in the championship April 17.

▪ Men’s golf: The US Naval Academy will host the men’s championship at a to-be determined date.

▪ Women’s golf: Lehigh will host the women’s championship at a to-be determined date.

▪ Men’s and women’s lacrosse: The season begins March 6, and team’s will play a minimum of seven league games followed by a four-team league championship the second weekend of May.

▪ Women’s rowing: The championship will begin May 14 at Cooper River in New Jersey.

▪ Men’s and women’s soccer: The 10 teams will be split into two five-team divisions and play a minimum of six league games. The season starts Feb. 27 and a championship will be held a to-be determined date.

▪ Softball: The seven programs will play a 24-game league slate, facing each opponent four times. The four-team, double-elimination championship will be held from May 13-15.

▪ Men’s and women’s swimming & diving: Bucknell will host the championships from April 21-24.

▪ Men’s and women’s indoor track: Teams will compete in the Patriot League challenge at four different sites Feb. 27-28.

▪ Men’s and women’s outdoor track: Army West Point will host the championships from April 30 to May 1.

▪ Men’s and women’s tennis: Lehigh will host the men’s championship from April 22-25. The US Naval Academy will host the women’s championship from April 29 to May 2.

▪ Women’s volleyball: The nine programs will play 10 games against league opponents. The season begins Feb. 19 and the championship game is set for April 3.























