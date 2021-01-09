Pence will break with Trump and attend Biden-Harris inauguration

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, breaking ranks with President Donald Trump, who said that he wouldn’t attend.

Pence plans to be at the Jan. 20 event, according to two people familiar with his plans who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. Trump, in the final tweet before his account was suspended by Twitter on Friday, said that he “will not be going to the Inauguration.”

On Wednesday, the vice president defied Trump’s call to overturn the election and instead fulfilled his ceremonial duty to preside over Congress’s acceptance of the Electoral College results.