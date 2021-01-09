Five things to do online, Jan. 11-24

Watch Ran, director Akira Kurosawa’s epic retelling of Shakespeare’s King Lear set in 16th-century Japan. Then join Coolidge Corner Theatre’s Shakespeare Reimagined discussion series for a closer look at the Academy Award-winning picture. $10. 8 p.m. coolidge.org

January 14

Virtual Travel

The North and South Poles are home to some of the starkest, most breathtaking vistas on Earth, a view rapidly changing due to climate change. In A Tale of Two Poles, naturalist David Aguilar leads a free Harvard Alumni Travels talk that explores these essential regions. 4 p.m. Open to all. Registration required. alumni.harvard.edu/events/tale-of-two-poles

Advertisement

January 14-18

Fiddle Fun

The 18th-annual Boston Celtic Music Festival is returning virtually to Club Passim this year. Tune in to four days of music and dance featuring musicians from Boston and across the Celtic world. Register for a series of master classes from the Passim School of Music. Performances are free on YouTube or Facebook with a nightly suggested donation. Workshops sold separately from $25 and up. passim.org

January 15-24

Pint-Sized Moviemaking

Get comfortable on the couch and dive into Belmont World Film’s Family Festival with the kids. This year’s virtual edition features subtitled movies based on international children’s books, for ages 3-12; Q&A sessions with filmmakers; and filmmaking workshops geared to kids. Sign up for timed events and check online for information about how to stream each film. The festival launches January 15 and runs through January 24. belmontworldfilm.org

January 17

Choral Tribute

The Boston Children’s Chorus will honor Martin Luther King Jr. in a concert a day before the national holiday that celebrates his life. The songs will pay homage to the Black American experience, drawing from King’s teachings and four centuries of Black heritage. Reserve a free virtual ticket in advance. Donations appreciated. 4 p.m. bostonchildrenschorus.org

Advertisement

__________

Share your Event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com. Editor’s note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on January 24.















