Homes for sale in Massachusetts’ snow belt, in Fitchburg and Westminster

LOT SIZE 0.21 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $236,000 in 2002

PROS This 1860 Victorian was once a two-family, and still lives like one, with separate utilities. The worn but detailed wraparound porch, front door with sidelights, and 10-foot ceilings with crown molding all hint at bygone grandeur. Find a half bath and a bedroom with bay windows off the entry hall; the living room also has bay windows. Two more rooms branch off the dining room, while the kitchen is basic but spacious with an adjacent full bath. Upstairs, the living and dining rooms are open to each other, while a long hall connects two bedrooms with another bath, balcony, and kitchen. A walk-up attic holds two bonus rooms. CONS Property needs work and won’t qualify for FHA or VA financing.

$434,900

20 LEOMINSTER STREET / WESTMINSTER

SQUARE FEET 2,471

LOT SIZE 0.56 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $19,500 in 1971

PROS Wachusett Mountain is less than 10 minutes from this expanded 1896 Victorian. Off the entry hall, the living room has parquet floors, bay windows, and a fireplace flanked by leaded glass cabinets. A sitting room with deck access opens to the kitchen, which features a wood stove and brick hearth, walk-in pantry, powder room access, and sunroom. At left, a 2002 addition with private entrance centers on a studio with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. There’s also a bedroom, newer bath with laundry, kitchenette, and carpeted loft. The main house has three more bedrooms on the second floor, one with a walk-in closet; they share an older bath. CONS An offer has been accepted on this property.

