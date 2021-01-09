Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

Everything in this Perspective is a great message (“The Support Black Men Deserve From Each Other,” December 6). Fantastic that The Boston Globe would use its platform to highlight mental awareness for my brothers and me. However, we need to look at: Why do we feel the role as familial glue was not holding? Why does freedom feel like an illusion? Because it is possible for a Black male to be a “success” yet still be failed by white supremacy. A Black male can graduate from college, get advanced certification, get great jobs, work hard, start a family, provide for them, own a home, save, invest, stay out of the prison pipeline, be a positive role model and do it for over 40 years. However, then he is laid off because he is too old and makes too much money, cannot find another professional job due to ageism, racism, lack of a solid network, and along comes a pandemic. But the Black male soldiers on alone because he doesn’t have anyone to talk to. He can try therapy but the professional he ends up with has no clue about the Black male experience. We need to recognize who is failing us and adjust to it.

Advertisement

Lawrence Bentley

Westford

A powerful writing. Hopefully one day mental pain and illness will be treated as shame-free and legitimately as physical pain and illness [are] now — in all cultures and ethnic groups. A significant source of the mental pain suffered by Black men and women is definitely attributable to the stress and pervasive fear of living in our racist and discriminatory society which cannot be denied by this white person.

odat301

Posted on bostonglobe.com

__________

Travel Warnings

When people sacrificed spending the holidays with friends and relatives even one town over, your Winter Travel issue was irresponsible (December 6). It was especially disconcerting to read it given the front-page article in the Sunday newspaper about epidemiologists dismayed and burned out from their guidance being ignored. I understand that you have advertisers to satisfy to stay in business, but you could have presented the content in a tone of planning post-pandemic travel instead. What the issue conveyed is that there are two worlds of COVID: the one of the workers risking their health providing care and essential services, and the one of a portion of the well-off who won’t skip their winter break for the safety of others.

Advertisement

Jennifer Goree

Natick

The decision by the Globe Magazine to publish a 2020 winter travel preview in the midst of the pandemic even as the number of COVID cases spikes, displays an almost unbelievable tone-deafness.

Oliver Rosenbladt

Duxbury

Amid the holiday stay-at-home orders, I was flabbergasted to see the Globe Magazine run a piece and copious ads encouraging readers to travel to, of all places, Florida (“Here Comes the Sun,” December 6). I understand that tourism in the Sunshine State is down this year and that advertising from their tourism board represents revenue for the Globe but now, when cases of infection are at an all-time high, it is not only irresponsible, but dangerous to promote frivolous vacation travel.

Carol Band

Arlington

As a seven-day home subscriber for decades, I depend on the Globe for timely, accurate news and opinion. Journalism is essential to public well-being, especially in this year’s uncertain times. Generally the Globe does a fabulous job at promoting the public interest. However, I read with dismay and alarm the article about traveling to Florida this winter. According to other excellent articles in your publication, the pandemic is reaching the most critical levels both nationwide and in New England. Our poor doctors and nurses are at the breaking point and asking us to try to avoid travel and mixing households for a few more months until vaccines are more widely available. Some can’t stop themselves, not having seen family for almost a year, and for these cases I do have sympathy. However, travel for simple fun is not in this category. While the article had many caveats, the fact is that publishing it at all encourages people to justify their desires to go to Florida. The reality is that right now it is irresponsible to travel unless there’s a life or death reason. The public is tired and stressed and looking to those they trust for advice. I consider the Globe a trusted source. I expected more consistent messaging.

Advertisement

Aleda Freeman

Malden

Stay in motels with outside entrances to the rooms. You will then avoid sharing inside spaces with people outside your bubble.

Sid McDonough

Weymouth

__________

Dogs and Snow

Twenty-five years ago my wife and I went to Alaska to participate in the Iditarod (“Chasing the Snow,” December 6). For the first time, there was an auction to ride on a sled at the start of the race. It was my wife’s 50th birthday, so we made a bid and won. If you go, there are some important things to know: 1. Anchorage is at least 10 hours flying time. 2. It can be very cold; the year before it was minus 20 degrees. 3. Dress is very casual in Alaska. 4. Go for the whole week and attend all the Iditarod-related events.

Advertisement

Arthur Layton

Mattapoisett

__________

Fast Rides

Please let Barbara Neal Varma know how funny her Connections essay is (“Clinging to a Cute Stranger for Dear Life,” December 6). In these stressful and anxious times that we’re living in, we need things like this to give us a good laugh.

Yolette Ibokette

Randolph

Just loved Varma’s Connections essay. Boy can I relate! Thank you for a great laugh.

Peg Warde

Rockport

I love the fun story written by Varma. It brought a smile to my face! I’ve never been to California, but my daughter is moving there. I’ll definitely have to visit Disneyland and try the Cars ride! Maybe we’ll even use the singles line. My husband’s pretty good-natured, he probably wouldn’t mind if I had a similar experience!

Karen Ternullo

Billerica

Please send my regards to writer Varma. It was nice to read something that transported me to better, “lighter” times.

Elizabeth LaFond Coppez

Southampton

__________

Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.

Advertisement



