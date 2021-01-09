Department of Correction suspends operations at two facilities

The state’s Department of Correction is temporarily suspending operations at two facilities within the next 60 days and working to place some prisoners in home confinement, amid a nearly 35-year low in the prison population, according to the department.

The changes would affect nearly 200 minimum-security prisoners in the housing units of MCI-Shirley and in the South Middlesex Correctional Center, a minimum-security and pre-release unit located at the department’s Framingham facility.

The department said in a statement Saturday that it has been in the process of finalizing a home confinement plan for some inmates. Other prisoners will be transferred to other minimum-security settings that can maintain social distancing practices.