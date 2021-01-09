Officials find gun that could be linked to domestic dispute, trooper assault on Route 110 in Methuen

During that incident, which was reported to State Police around noon, the man and a 22-year-old Fitchburg woman engaged in a physical fight in the middle of Lowell Street, the statement said.

A State Police K-9 unit found the weapon in the woods between Lowell Street and the river State Police said in a statement released Saturday. Officials are still trying to determine if the gun was discarded by an 18-year-old man from Townsend who was arrested after a domestic dispute allegedly turned violent on Route 110 Friday afternoon.

Officials located a semi-automatic handgun in Methuen Friday afternoon after two suspects, including a teen, allegedly assaulted a state trooper and tossed a gun into the Merrimack RiverCQ, State Police said in a statement.

Both suspects’ names are being withheld due to privacy policies involving domestic violence incidents.

A state trooper who responded to the scene found the man and woman on the 500-block of Lowell Street near their 2007 Honda Civic, which was pulled over on the side of the road, State Police said.

When the trooper started to question the suspects, they allegedly assaulted him and fled into nearby woods, according to the statement. State Police said the trooper also found a hard object that could have been a firearm inside one of the suspects’ jacket.

The trooper chased the pair on foot with assistance from Methuen police and other State Police patrols. A witness later told officials that the teen had thrown an object into the Merrimack River, which is near the wooded area the suspects fled to from Lowell Street, the statement said.

Both suspects were apprehended and arrested. The 18-year-old was taken into custody by a Methuen police officer, according to State Police.

The man was charged with domestic assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, and disorderly conduct. The woman was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

The trooper they allegedly assaulted sustained a shoulder injury, State Police said. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and has since been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.








