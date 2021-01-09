Randolph mother and son shot in apparent road rage incident

The 26-year-old man was shot in his shoulder and his 60-year-old mother was shot in her arm, Pace said.

Around 11:15 p.m., Randolph police responded to a report of a shooting near 59 Pleasant St. and found the two victims, both from Randolph, inside their vehicle with injuries not considered life threatening, Pace said in the statement.

A man and his mother were shot during an apparent road rage incident Friday night while driving in Randolph, according to a statement from Randolph Police Chief William Pace.

Pace said an initial investigation indicates a vehicle that was driving erratically on Route 28 southbound and passing other vehicles followed the victims onto Pleasant Street from North Main Street.

Advertisement

The victims told police the suspect then passed their car, someone fired four to seven shots at them from the passenger’s side and the vehicle sped off.

The man was taken to a hospital in Boston and his mother was transported to a Brockton hospital, Pace said. Both of their injuries are non-life threatening.

Pace said the shooting does not appear to be random.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a blue four-door sedan, Pace said. Police are to working to identify the make and model of the vehicle and trying to find additional video surveillance footage of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.

Stefania Lugli can be reached at stefania.lugli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @steflugli.