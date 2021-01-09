Mass. reports 7,110 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 90 new deaths Saturday

The state’s Department of Public Health reported 7,110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number in Massachusetts to 407,933. The confirmed death toll grew to 12,798, including 90 newly reported deaths Saturday.
The state reported 88,845 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, while 2,291 coronavirus patients were in the hospital.
Since the fall, the state has seen an alarming resurgence of the deadly virus in which case counts have soared to record heights. The levels of deaths are still below those seen in the devastating spring, though dozens are being reported daily.
Advertisement
As of Saturday, 109,793 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus, the state reported. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 11.6 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,680 people, bringing that total to 396,117.
The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 7.35 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.
To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s weekly vaccine statistics report, click here.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.