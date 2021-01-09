Mass. reports 7,110 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 90 new deaths Saturday

The state’s Department of Public Health reported 7,110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number in Massachusetts to 407,933. The confirmed death toll grew to 12,798, including 90 newly reported deaths Saturday.

The state reported 88,845 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, while 2,291 coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

Since the fall, the state has seen an alarming resurgence of the deadly virus in which case counts have soared to record heights. The levels of deaths are still below those seen in the devastating spring, though dozens are being reported daily.