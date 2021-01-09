fb-pixel Skip to main content
Donald Trump and ‘The Noise of Nonsense’ (with apologies to Simon & Garfunkel)

Updated January 9, 2021, 2:30 a.m.
A parade of cars honk horns and show support for President Trump during a "Hazardous Liberty! Defend the Constitution!" rally to protest the coronavirus-related stay-at-home order at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., on April 19, 2020.
A parade of cars honk horns and show support for President Trump during a "Hazardous Liberty! Defend the Constitution!" rally to protest the coronavirus-related stay-at-home order at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., on April 19, 2020.Karen Ducey/Getty

Hello Donald, our old friend

We’ve come to flatter you again

We’re members of the Cabinet that you chose

You can still see brown on every nose

And the future that we see in store for us

Makes us cuss

And rue the noise of nonsense


At your inaugural we saw

Ten million people, maybe more

People talking without knowing

People acting without thinking

People wearing costumes that looked a little weird

The yahoos cheered

They love the noise of nonsense


They can’t get it through their heads

Nonsense like corruption spreads

In a perpendicular universe where the clock is running in reverse

Instead of proven facts they much prefer pretense

That’s their lens

They’re in the grip of nonsense


How the Proud Boys stomped and brayed

For the TV fraud they made

And the good old boys who carried spears dangled flags of our most shameful years

Congress did its job in the face of this violent mob

Votes were cast

But we haven’t heard the last of nonsense

Larry Cole

South Weymouth