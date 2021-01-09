Donald Trump and ‘The Noise of Nonsense’ (with apologies to Simon & Garfunkel)

We’re members of the Cabinet that you chose

We’ve come to flatter you again

Hello Donald, our old friend

You can still see brown on every nose

And the future that we see in store for us

Makes us cuss

And rue the noise of nonsense





At your inaugural we saw

Ten million people, maybe more

People talking without knowing

People acting without thinking

People wearing costumes that looked a little weird

The yahoos cheered

They love the noise of nonsense





They can’t get it through their heads

Nonsense like corruption spreads

In a perpendicular universe where the clock is running in reverse

Instead of proven facts they much prefer pretense

That’s their lens

They’re in the grip of nonsense





How the Proud Boys stomped and brayed

For the TV fraud they made

And the good old boys who carried spears dangled flags of our most shameful years

Congress did its job in the face of this violent mob

Votes were cast

But we haven’t heard the last of nonsense

Larry Cole

South Weymouth