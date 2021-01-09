Donald Trump and ‘The Noise of Nonsense’ (with apologies to Simon & Garfunkel)

Hello Donald, our old friend
We’ve come to flatter you again
We’re members of the Cabinet that you chose
You can still see brown on every nose
And the future that we see in store for us
Makes us cuss
And rue the noise of nonsense
At your inaugural we saw
Ten million people, maybe more
People talking without knowing
People acting without thinking
People wearing costumes that looked a little weird
The yahoos cheered
They love the noise of nonsense
They can’t get it through their heads
Nonsense like corruption spreads
In a perpendicular universe where the clock is running in reverse
Instead of proven facts they much prefer pretense
That’s their lens
They’re in the grip of nonsense
How the Proud Boys stomped and brayed
For the TV fraud they made
And the good old boys who carried spears dangled flags of our most shameful years
Congress did its job in the face of this violent mob
Votes were cast
But we haven’t heard the last of nonsense
Larry Cole
South Weymouth