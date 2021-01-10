NESN unveils new studio in time for Bruins season

The cable sports station took advantage of the extended downtime between the end of the Red Sox season and the start of Bruins games by accelerating plans to renovate its Studio A for the start of hockey season on Thursday. It’s by far the biggest set of changes to the studio since NESN moved there from Fenway Park in 2006.

Bruins fans might not like the fact that the NHL season has been shortened to just four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there’s at least one positive outcome: a revamped studio for pre- and post-game shows at New England Sports Network’s headquarters in Watertown, built in time for the new season.

“We’re never going to get months of open time in this building [again],” said Sean McGrail, chief executive of NESN. “The timing actually helps us.”

Viewers will notice a much more modern look in the 2,500-square-foot Studio A, with six LED screens, and lit borders that can change color depending on the season — black and gold for hockey, red for baseball. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group, the parent company of the Red Sox, and Bruins owners Delaware North. (John Henry, principal owner of the Sox, also owns The Boston Globe.)

The industrial loft-style layout was designed by Boston-based Jack Morton Worldwide, a global brand agency, and blends all the high-tech gadgetry with natural materials such as wood, stone, and glass.

McGrail declined to say how much the station paid for the renovations. “I think people are going to be surprised when they see it,” he said.

NESN has no plans to renovate the adjacent studio, which has been used continuously this past fall for its news shows. NESN also has used studios for pre- and post-game shows at Fenway Park and TD Garden. The station’s crews will broadcast from the new studio before and after home and away games this year for the Bruins season.

The studio project is the latest piece of a broader effort at NESN to switch to a higher-definition format, known as 4K/HDR. The company has switched distribution from satellite to fiber, equipped its distributors with gear to receive 4K/HDR video, and is switching out servers to make the transition.

The goal is to begin broadcasting these games in 4K/HDR starting with the Red Sox this spring: one more visual upgrade that viewers will notice at the start of a new season.

NESN's new studio in Watertown iss optimized for 4K/HDR viewing. The 360-degree customizable space debuts ahead of the puck drop for the Bruins season opener. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

