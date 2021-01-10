Chris Evans won $80,000 for a local charity with a fantasy football win led by Tom Brady

Tom Brady might not play for the Patriots anymore, but he still brought Chris Evans and Boston-based charity Christopher’s Haven some joy as the NFL regular season wound down.

Thanks in large part to Brady, Evans took third place in the Marvel Avengers Fantasy Football League (MAFFL), which pits Marvel stars like Evans, Chris Pratt, and Robert Downey Jr. against each other for a share of $1 million in charity winnings provided by FanDuel.

In all, Evans’s squad raised $80,000 for Christopher’s Haven, a nonprofit that provides a home for children and families while battling cancer. Evans has raised money for Christopher’s Haven for years now, and he’s paid multiple visits to children being supported by the charity.